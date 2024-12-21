Myles Garrett wants to continue playing for the Cleveland Browns, but the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will consider finishing his career elsewhere if the team's plans moving forward don't align with his.

Garrett discussed his future on Friday, ahead of Cleveland's Week 16 AFC North battle with the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland (3-11) has been eliminated from the playoffs, a fact that clearly doesn't sit well with Garrett, who has made the playoffs just twice during his eight seasons in Cleveland.

"Well, for me, I mean first of all I want to win. I want the Browns to be able to put me and us in position to win," Garrett said, via Cleveland.com. "I'm not trying to rebuild. I'm trying to win right now. I want that to be apparent, when the season's over and we have those discussions, I want them to be able to illuminate that for me, illustrate that for me, so that can be something that I can see in the near future. Because that's all we want to do."

Garrett, who is signed through the 2026 season, was transparent when asked if he'd consider playing elsewhere if the team's plans moving forward are not parallel with his.

"I mean, it's a possibility, but I want to be a Cleveland Brown," he said. "I want to play here, play my career here. But if we choose to do a rebuild and it's two, three, four years out, I want to be able to compete and play at a high level, play meaningful games and be playing past January."

From a personal standpoint, Garrett has already put together a career that is borderline Hall of Fame worthy. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has tallied 99.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles and 110 tackles for loss. Last year, Garrett became the first player in franchise history to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Garrett, though, is more interested in team glory than personal accolades. Garrett wants to win, and he's hoping that the Browns are aggressive this offseason when it comes to assembling a roster that can compete for a title in 2025.

If they are, Garrett is ready to help the Browns capture their first championship since 1964. But if they are indeed planning for a lengthy rebuild, Garrett has made it clear that he would rather continue his career elsewhere.