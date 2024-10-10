Two days after abruptly firing head coach Robert Saleh, the New York Jets are also undergoing significant change on the offensive side of the ball. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich announced Thursday that Todd Downing will replace Nathaniel Hackett as the team's play-caller and have "final say" on the offense moving forward.

"After a lot of time to think about it -- I did not make this decision easily, by any means -- I'm gonna make Todd Downing the play-caller for the New York Jets going forward," Ulbrich told reporters. "This is more a byproduct of a different take on things. I'm not saying it's a better or worse take on things by any means. Just a different take on things. A fresh approach. Ultimately, Todd will have the full say on the game plan and ultimately the plays that are called within the game."

Hackett will remain on staff and retain the title of offensive coordinator, Ulbrich said, but the "final say on the game plan and the play-calling" will go to Downing. Ulbrich added that everyone inside the organization is aware that Hackett and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are "very, very good friends," but that Rodgers "understood the decision and ... was supportive of the decision."

Rodgers himself hinted Wednesday that additional changes would follow Saleh's exit, while arguing that he and the rest of the Jets players needed to improve their own performance after an uneven 2-3 start to the 2024 season, during which New York's offense ranked 27th in yards per game under Hackett's lead.

Saleh hired Downing in 2023 as the Jets' passing game coordinator, and added the title of quarterbacks coach prior to this season. He replaced Hackett as the primary play-caller for parts of mandatory minicamp this offseason, and previously served as an offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans (2021-2022) and Las Vegas Raiders (2017).

The shakeup in roles comes after Hackett also faced offseason questions regarding the nature of his position, with reports indicating the Jets attempted to hire an additional offensive coach to replace Hackett as the full-time play-caller. He and Rodgers previously worked together with the Green Bay Packers.