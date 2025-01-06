New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson announced the team, with assistance from the NFL, is making a $1 million donation toward relief efforts for victims of the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans. The NFL Foundation, which is the NFL's nonprofit organization, is contributing half of the $1 million.

"Our community has experienced an unimaginable tragedy and our collective hearts are broken as we mourn for the victims and survivors on the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans," Benson said in a statement. "As a league, our cities and teams compete at the highest levels of competition and share spirited rivalries. Our staffs and players work tirelessly towards achieving our goals and we share in victories and defeats. However, through football we are also united and we stand arm-in-arm against all forms of hatred."

Along with Benson, New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson donated $100,000 to the Greater New Orleans Foundation's Tragedy Fund. Williamson has been a staple in the New Orleans community since being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The city of New Orleans is attempting to rebound after the driver of a pickup truck crashed into a crowd of people that were celebrating New Year's Eve on Bourbon Street. At least 14 people were killed, while an estimated additional 35 people were injured.

Former Princeton football player Tiger Bech, 28, was among those killed in the terror attack.

As a result of the attack, the College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup between Georgia and Notre Dame was postponed from Wednesday to Thursday. The Fighting Irish won that contest 23-10 and advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal, where they'll face Penn State.