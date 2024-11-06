The Pittsburgh Steelers made the expected acquisition of a veteran receiver ahead of the NFL's trade deadline, trading for former New York Jets wideout Mike Williams. Pittsburgh then surprised many when they traded for former Green Bay Packers edge rusher Preston Smith, who told reporters on Wednesday that he had asked for a trade weeks earlier.

Smith wanted out of Green Bay because he didn't feel comfortable playing inside of the Packers' new 4-3 scheme. He wanted to go somewhere that employs a 3-4 alignment that he feels is a better fit for his skill set.

"I got what I asked for," Smith said, via The Athletic.

Smith, a 10-year veteran whose career has included six years in Green Bay and four in Washington, is going to a Steelers team that has used a 3-4 defense for over 30 years. While he is new to the Steelers, Smith said that being back in a 3-4 defense should make this a smooth transition.

"It's just what I've been playing in the last nine years of my career," Smith said, via the Tribune-Review. "Just being back in the system is like riding your favorite bike again."

Smith's stats appear to back up his claim that he is more comfortable in a 3-4 defense. From 2021, Smith recorded 25.5 sacks, forced six fumbles and had 22 tackles for loss. Last season, Smith had eight sacks in addition to two forced fumbles and four tackles for loss.

This season, however, Smith has logged just 2.5 sacks and two tackles for loss in nine games while playing in a 4-3 defense. He has yet to record a forced fumble.

It's safe to say that Smith will be more productive in Pittsburgh. While his official role has yet to be defined, the Steelers will likely ask Smith to fill the role left vacant by DeMarvin Leal's injury. Like Leal, Smith is a versatile player who is capable of playing both defensive end and outside linebackers. That versatility is probably one of the main reasons why Pittsburgh traded for him.

Smith's penchant for getting to the quarterback is another clear reason. The soon-to-be 32-year-old has 68.5 sacks that include six seasons where he has tallied at least eight sacks. On Sunday, in his first game as a Steeler, Smith will help as Pittsburgh tries to contain Commanders rookie phenom Jayden Daniels, who has led Washington to a surprising 7-2 start.