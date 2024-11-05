Shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers landing wide receiver Mike Williams from the New York Jets, they struck another deal. The Steelers acquiring pass rusher Preston Smith from the Green Bay Packers, they announced Tuesday after the trade deadline passed. They will send the Packers a 2025 seventh-round pick, pending Smith passes his physical.

Smith has spent the past six seasons with the Packers after being selected by Washington in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has started in all nine games played this season, and recorded 19 combined tackles with 2.5 sacks.

Smith has recorded 68.5 sacks in 155 career games played. He's set to turn 32 years old in less than two weeks, and is under contract through 2026. While Smith is not expected to be a starter in Pittsburgh, he gives the Steelers an incredibly deep pass-rushing unit which includes T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig. However, Herbig hasn't played since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury.

Let's attempt to grade this trade:

Steelers: B

With Smith, the Steelers likely get some versatility with a player who can rush the passer from the inside and the outside. Getting Smith for a seventh-round pick is pretty wild value, but he is under contract through 2026 and will be a rotational player. Speaking of Smith's contract, the Steelers could cut him after this year (post-June 1) and instantly save $13 million.

Pittsburgh has one of the best defenses in the NFL, and it got better on Tuesday.

Packers: D+

Smith wasn't going to win defensive MVP for the Packers this year, but it's interesting a prospective contender is selling a defensive starter at the trade deadline. The Packers do have a former first-round pick in Lukas Van Ness who may be ready to step up, or it could be Kingsley Enagbare. Even if the Packers were set on parting ways with Smith, a seventh-rounder isn't fair return.