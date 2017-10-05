New Titans QB Brandon Weeden: Colin Kaepernick is good enough to play in NFL



When the Titans signed Brandon Weeden this week, the questions soon followed: On what planet is Weeden a better quarterback than Colin Kaepernick? Titans coach Mike Mularkey told reporters that Kaepernick, who has been a free agent since March, wasn't a consideration because he would have to learn the offense from scratch.

So Kaepernick waits.

And while he does, Weeden, the Browns' 2012 first-round pick who was 6-19 as an NFL starter, is the latest quarterback to make clear that Kaepernick is good enough to play in the league.

"He's had a heck of a career," Weeden said, via Jason Wolf of the Tennessean. "He played in a Super Bowl. Obviously, he's done a lot of really good things. I think us as players, we all kind of firmly believe that he's a good enough player to play in this league.

"Me, myself, I feel like I have the ability to play in this league as well. I've never really lost that confidence. I don't point fingers, if things have gone my way, things haven't gone my way. But I continue to keep doing the same thing every day. I kind of worry about me and kind of go from there."

Weeden's remarks come weeks after Tom Brady spoke about Kaepernick on "CBS Sunday Morning".

"I've always watched him and admired him, the way that he's played he was a great young quarterback," Brady told Norah O'Donnell. "He came to our stadium and beat us and took his team to the Super Bowl. He accomplished a lot in the pros as a player. And he's certainly qualified and I hope he gets a shot."

And a month after Aaron Rodgers told ESPN's Mina Kimes: "I think he should be on a roster right now. I think because of his protests, he's not."

After spending his first six seasons with the 49ers, Kaepernick and the team parted ways in the spring and he remains out of work. Depending on who you ask, it's because he's being blackballed for kneeling during the national anthem last year to protest social injustice, or due to the fact that he just hasn't been a very good quarterback in recent years. It's been 15 months since Kaepernick first took a knee during the anthem, prompting both outrage and support that spanned the political spectrum.

Any thoughts that Kaepernick still isn't passionate about football were put to rest last month when he told journalist Shaun King, "Yes [I want to play]. I've never stopped. I'm ready right now. Working out daily."

Titans receiver and Kaepernick's college teammate Rishard Matthews confirmed as much this week, telling reporters, "I know for a fact he's ready to go."

All that's left is for an NFL team to sign him.