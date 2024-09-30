The two Week 4 Monday Night Football games are substantially different from one another in terms of where the offenses are at. The Detroit Lions play the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET, with two offenses that have reliable quarterback play with top skill position options in the NFL DFS player pool. However, when the Miami Dolphins play the Tennessee Titans at 7:30 p.m. ET, it's a case of two franchises looking for stability at quarterback. The Dolphins will be without Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for at least the next few weeks and only scored three points without him last week. Meanwhile, the Titans dropped to 0-3 as Will Levis ranks 25th in QB rating.

Can you trust either Miami or Tennessee to score enough to provide value for NFL DFS lineups? Both teams have established wide receivers in the NFL DFS player pool such as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley, but given the inconsistent quarterback play, should you use any of these options in Monday Night Football NFL DFS picks? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the two-game Monday Night Football slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Titans vs. Dolphins, Lions vs. Seahawks

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The 22-year-old rushed for 83 yards on 16 carries for 5.2 yards per rush and had the unusual 20 receiving yards and a touchdown without recording a reception last week. Gibbs was involved in a hook-and-ladder touchdown in a trick play for the Lions last week and being he was the one who carried the ball into the end zone, he was credited for the receiving yards. But Gibbs can record receiving yards without trickery as well as he had seven receptions for 22 yards the week before as one of the most reliable running backs in the NFL DFS player pool for both rushing and receiving production.

Gibbs was RB8 in Fantasy football last season after rushing for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns with 52 receptions for 316 yards over 15 games last year. He averaged 5.2 yards per rush last season and is averaging 5.2 yards per rush again this year. He's played more than 50% of the snaps in two of three games this season despite David Montgomery being active for each contest. During last year's postseason run, Montgomery outsnapped Gibbs in two of three playoff games, so the larger workload is promising in his second season for NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins running back De'Von Achane. With Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) out and quarterback Tyler Huntley in line to start, Miami will need to rely heavily on its rushing attack. Achane had only 58 yards last week, but he had limited opportunities in a 24-3 loss to Seattle. The Titans enter 0-3 and in what should be a far more competitive game, McClure expects Achane to better show off the big-play potential that made him the RB5 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis last season.

Achane had three receptions last week, which was one shy of the team lead as Jaylen Waddle (four) was the only Dolphins player with more than three receptions. He was tied for the team lead in targets (five) as Huntley may be looking to utilize checkdown opportunities to the running back. Raheem Mostert (questionable, chest) hasn't played since Week 1 and was a limited participant at practice this week, so even if he does play, he still likely won't see a significant workload, making Achane a strong play for McClure in Monday Night Football NFL DFS picks. See who else McClure likes right here.

