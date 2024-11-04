The Week 9 NFL schedule concludes with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. It will be a quarterback duel between Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes, and the potential for fireworks means there are plenty of options as you fill out your Chiefs vs. Buccaneers NFL DFS lineups. There is stacking potential for Kansas City against a struggling Tampa Bay defense and Mayfield continues to defy the odds as the NFL's leader in passing touchdowns (21).

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton. In an offense loaded with playmakers who impact the passing attack, Otton has quietly overachieved throughout the season, catching 36 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns to rank as TE6 in PPR leagues through eight weeks.

However, it's what he's done in the last couple of weeks with Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle) out that has truly turned heads. Otton has been targeted 20 times in his last two games and has 17 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns in that span. With Jalen McMillan also questionable (hamstring), expect an even larger target share on Monday for Otton.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt. Now in his second stint with the Chiefs, Hunt has piled up 348 scrimmage yards in four games since signing with the Chiefs in late-September and he's scored four touchdowns in his last three games.

He's become the workhorse running back in Cleveland with Isiah Pacheco (leg) out and Tampa Bay allows 5.2 yards per carry (30th in the NFL) this season while giving up 373 rushing yards in back-to-back losses to the Ravens and Falcons. Expect another heavy workload for Hunt, making him a must-roster in Buccaneers vs. Chiefs DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

