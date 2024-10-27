Sunday Night Football features an NFC showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. At the beginning of the season, this would have been a popular NFC Championship Game prediction, but with the Cowboys at 3-3 and the 49ers at 3-4, this has moved from a matchup for potential playoff positioning to a pivotal contest to stay on a path toward making the postseason. Both teams have proven playmakers for NFL DFS lineups, including Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Brock Purdy and Jordan Mason.

Mason was effective for San Francisco early in the season, but he's scored just one rushing touchdown over his last five games and has eclipsed 90 rushing yards just once during that span. Should Mason be part of your NFL DFS strategy for Cowboys vs. 49ers, or is it time to fade him in favor of a player with a significantly lower price tag? Before you lock in your NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 49ers vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Cowboys

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The 25-year-old had seven receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown against the Lions in Week 6 before Dallas' bye last week. He was targeted a season-high 14 times and although it's just the second time he's generated double-digit targets this season, Lamb had at least 10 targets in 10 games last season.

Even with fewer targets, Lamb has at least 60 yards in all six games. He was the WR1 in Fantasy football last season and led the NFL with 135 receptions while ranking second in receiving yards (1,749). With the additional week off for rest and to dedicate more time to game plan against the defending NFC champions, McClure expects a heavy usage and productive performance from Lamb.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers tight end George Kittle. The 31-year-old tight end had six receptions for 92 yards on seven targets in a 28-18 loss to the Chiefs last week. He is TE2 in Fantasy football this season and TE1 on a points-per-game basis. Kittle has been more of a focal part of the offense this season than in years past, averaging 5.7 receptions per game, his most since the 2020 season.

The 49ers will also need Kittle to take on a larger role due to injuries. Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL last week and Deebo Samuel was hospitalized with pneumonia, so even if he does play, the wideout may not be able to have his similar usage. Kittle played 92% of snaps last week and McClure has him as a top option for NFL DFS lineups on Sunday night. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Cowboys vs. 49ers

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday night. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Cowboys vs. 49ers, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.