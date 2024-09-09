Aaron Rodgers has only played one regular-season game for the New York Jets, which came in a Monday Night Football matchup. He'll hope for better results on Monday when the New York Jets play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET to cap off the 2024 Week 1 NFL schedule. Rodgers tore his Achilles after four plays against the Bills on Monday Night Football last season. How should daily Fantasy football players view Jets options in the NFL DFS player pool such as Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson?

The Niners have no shortage of top NFL DFS picks like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy. McCaffrey (calf) has been limited at practice, so how should that affect your NFL DFS strategy?

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Jets running back Breece Hall. Hall was the RB2 in Fantasy football last season in an offense with some of the worst quarterback play in the NFL. Rodgers should provide a substantial lift to the passing attack, which in turn will open up running lanes for Hall.

Hall is the clear RB1 for the Jets and should be in line for a huge workload, especially in the first game of the season. The Jets have waited since April 2023 to show off their new offense with Rodgers. In a standalone contest on Monday Night Football, expect a significant amount of touches for the 23-year-old running back. Hall ended his second season strong, averaging 119 rushing yards and 169 total yards over his final three contests.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The 28-year-old had 1,117 total yards and 12 touchdowns last season, the second-most of his five-year NFL career. Samuel's ability to line up nearly anywhere on the field makes him a matchup nightmare. McClure expects 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to scheme him open throughout Monday Night Football, making him an asset for NFL DFS lineups.

The San Francisco offense should be at full strength with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tackle Trent Williams both signing new deals after the conclusion of the preseason. However, after missing training camp, Aiyuk may play a limited role in Week 1, whereas Samuel will have no restraints and should be a popular option for Purdy. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set 49ers vs. Jets NFL DFS lineups

