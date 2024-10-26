Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season is the first time since Week 4 that all 32 NFL teams are in action. The Week 8 NFL DFS player pool is packed with many ways to form an optimal NFL DFS strategy. After an 0-4 start and averaging 15 points per game, the Jaguars are 2-1 over their last three games and averaging 28.3 points per game over that span, so could this be the week to build NFL DFS stacks with Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr.? Jaguars tight end Evan Engram has been the TE8 in Fantasy football over his two games since returning from a hamstring injury, so should you include him in Week 8 NFL DFS picks when the Jaguars play the Packers?

With 14 games playing on Sunday, which stars should you include in NFL DFS lineups and where can you find NFL DFS sleepers? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL Week 8 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs ($7,500 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). When the Texans traded for Diggs, he was expected to be one part of arguably the best wide receiver trio in the NFL with Nico Collins and Tank Dell. It was uncertain how the target share would break down but with Collins (hamstring) out since Week 5 and Dell averaging just 32.3 yards per game this season, Diggs has been the go-to receiver in Houston.

Diggs has at least six targets in all seven games as the only receiver of the three to play in all seven contests. He's averaging 6.4 receptions over his last five games with more than 75 yards in three of those contests. Diggs was an elite receiver in Buffalo with Josh Allen and it's understandable that it will take a little time to form that same type of chemistry with C.J. Stroud, but the Texans have made a point to target Diggs often and his 76.4% catch rate is higher than three of his four seasons in Buffalo. The usage is there and a matchup with the Seahawks, who rank 21st in total yards allowed this season, bodes well for Diggs.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III ($7,800 on DraftKings and FanDuel). The 24-year-old had both a rushing and a receiving touchdown in a 34-14 win over the Falcons on Sunday. Walker rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and added two receptions for 24 yards last week. He's scored at least one touchdown in four of five games this season while his six rushing touchdowns this season is tied for third despite being the only person in the top 10 for rushing touchdowns who has played fewer than six games.

The Seahawks play the Bills, who are allowing the fourth-highest yards per carry (5.1) in the NFL this season. Buffalo ranks 20th in rushing yards allowed (132.9 yards per game) and the Bills have surrendered the second-most Fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Buffalo is allowing the second-most receptions and receiving yards to opposing running backs and Walker is averaging 5.7 receptions for 39.3 yards over his last three games as a quality pass-catcher out of the backfield. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 8 NFL DFS lineups

