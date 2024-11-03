The Saints have lost five straight, but quarterback Derek Carr is set to return to the lineup on Sunday and will be part of the Week 9 NFL DFS player pool. He'll face a Panthers team he carved up for 200 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1, as his return will boost the daily Fantasy football values of players like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave. If you want to roster several high-end players like Kamara, Olave, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley or Ja'Marr Chase, then you must do is construct an NFL DFS strategy that allows for salary cap balance throughout your NFL DFS lineups. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL Week 9 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels ($7,500 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel). The No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft hasn't only firmly inserted himself in the NFL Rookie of the Year race, he's also entering the NFL MVP conversation. Daniels has 11 touchdowns (seven passing) with two interceptions as he's led the Commanders to a surprising 6-2 start this season. Nothing this whole season may be as surprising as the final play of Washington's game last week when Daniels threw a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown as time expired and Daniels flung the ball 65 yards in the air for the winning score, but that play showcased how Daniels can defeat teams in multiple ways.

Daniels can also score NFL DFS points in multiple ways as he's rushed for 424 yards, the second-most for a quarterback. He's rushed for at least 40 yards in six of eight games this season and has rushed for at least 50 yards in back-to-back contests. Daniels has thrown for more than 225 yards in all six games following his NFL debut where he started and finished the contest and with the different ways he can score NFL DFS points, the Optimizer views him as a strong value to NFL DFS lineups against the Giants, who are allowing 27 points per game over their last two contests.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bears receiver D.J. Moore ($6,500 on DraftKings and $6,600 FanDuel). Moore is coming off a pair of dud Fantasy performances but will face just the defense that can get him back on track. Chicago takes on Arizona, who ranks 24th or worse in points allowed, yards allowed and passing defense. Just six teams have allowed more receiving yards to opposing wideouts, and over their last five games, the Cards have allowed five touchdowns to wide receivers, as well as given up 45-plus receiving yards to 10 wideouts.

Even with the additions of Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, Moore is still Chicago's No. 1 as he leads the team in targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns. Additionally, he's drawn as many redzone targets (10) as Allen and Odunze combined, as Caleb Williams is looking his way often. Arizona has given up the third-highest completion percentage in 2024, so defending through the air is a clear weakness, so look for Chicago to attack its secondary, with Moore benefitting from that offensive approach. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 9 NFL DFS lineups

