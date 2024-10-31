Led by a Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers with elite skill position options in the NFL DFS player pool like Davante Adams, Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, the Jets should have an offense that daily Fantasy football players are looking to build NFL DFS stacks around each week. Instead, New York's offense hasn't performed as expected, with the Jets ranking 25th in scoring (18.8 points per game) and 24th in yards (310.6 yards per game).

The Jets host the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has seen his elite wide receiver trio shrink to one with Nico Collins (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (knee) out.

Top NFL DFS picks for Texans vs. Jets

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Jets wide receiver Davante Adams. The 31-year-old hasn't had his breakout performance with Rodgers in New York yet over their two games together, but he does have 15 targets over those two games as a clear focal point in the offense. He's second behind Garrett Wilson for targets over that span as to the surprise of few, Aaron Rodgers is trying to get the ball to Adams often.

But maybe Rodgers should be forcing the ball Adams' way even more as New York is 0-2 and averaging 18.5 points per game over the last two games. If the Jets have any hopes of reaching the playoffs, they'll need to win on Thursday and Rodgers has eight years of trust and chemistry with Adams from their time in Green Bay. Kaylor expects a heavier target share for Adams on Thursday for NFL DFS lineups.

Kaylor is also targeting Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. Last season's Offensive Rookie of the Year was seventh in the NFL in passing yards (4,108 yards) and he led Houston to an unexpected AFC South title with the third-most passing yards for a rookie in NFL history. His 23 touchdowns were tied for sixth-most for a rookie with the third-best quarterback rating (100.8) in one of the best rookie quarterback seasons in NFL history. He has carried that success into Year Two where he ranks seventh in passing yards (1,948 yards) and is coming off completing 25 of 37 passes (67.6%) for 285 yards and a touchdown in a 23-20 win over the Colts.

The New York pass defense hasn't been as dominant over recent weeks as it was all of last season and the start of this year. The Jets have allowed 202 passing yards per game over their last three games, which is 14th in the league over that span. The Jets allowed the fewest passing yards in the league last season (168.3), so there are more opportunities for Stroud to find passing success on Thursday. The Jets had multiple starting defensive linemen limited at practice this week and with a short week, they may be unable to play or at less than full strength and a quarterback like Stroud can pick a defense apart with time in the pocket. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

