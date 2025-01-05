Only four teams on the Week 18 NFL Sunday schedule find themselves in must-win situations to keep their postseason hopes alive. With the vast majority of the league only playing for pride, forming a Week 18 NFL DFS strategy can be a challenge. It's difficult to know how long some of the top options in the NFL DFS player pool will play on Sunday in games that only alter draft or seeding positions, which could result in teams pulling their stars earlier or resting them all together. For example, the Rams will likely rest quarterback Matthew Stafford since they clinched the NFC West, but aren't locked into a specific seed, whereas the Commanders are planning to play Jayden Daniels and their starters with hopes of the highest seed possible. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Falcons running back Bijan Robinson ($8,500 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel). The No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is having a standout sophomore campaign as he's rushed for 1,286 yards and 12 touchdowns with 59 receptions for 428 yards. He's fourth in the NFL in all-purpose yards (1,714) while averaging 107.1 total yards per game. He's also fourth in rushing yards.

Robinson has two rushing touchdowns in back-to-back games and is coming off rushing for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries against the Commanders. The Falcons play the Panthers, who rank last in nearly every defensive rushing category including allowing the most rushing yards (176.9 yards per game) and yards per rush (5.1) in the league. They have also allowed most Fantasy football points per game to running backs, making Robinson a strong play in a must-win scenario for the Falcons to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving ($7,700 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel). Irving rushed for 113 yards on 20 carries (5.7 yards per rush) while adding four receptions for 77 yards for a season-high 190 total yards last week. The rookie running back played 55% of snaps as he out-snapped Rachaad White for the second straight week as he's becoming the top option in the backfield for a Tampa Bay team that clinches the NFC South with a win on Sunday.

The Buccaneers play the Saints, who are allowing the third-most rushing yards per game (139.1) and the second-most yards per rush (4.9) this season. New Orleans is allowing the most rushing touchdowns (17) to opposing running backs this season and the sixth-most Fantasy football points per game to the position. The 22-year-old rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown and added two receptions for 24 yards in his first matchup against New Orleans and McClure expects another strong performance for Week 18 NFL DFS lineups.

