The Dallas Cowboys lead in the NFL in pass attempts per game (40.8), but that may change in Week 10. With Dak Prescott (hamstring) out, Cooper Rush is expected to take over as the starting quarterback. Rush started five games in 2022 and guided the Cowboys to a 4-1 record, so he's proven he can help deliver Dallas victories, but what does his presence mean for Dallas options in the NFL DFS player pool? Rush is averaging 213.5 passing yards in six career starts. CeeDee Lamb was the WR1 in Fantasy football last season playing alongside Prescott and still comes with a high price tag for Week 10 NFL DFS lineups, so how should he factor into your NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 10

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton ($5,500 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel). The Tampa Bay tight end is the TE1 in Fantasy football over the last three weeks with Mike Evans (hamstring) out the last two weeks after missing the majority of Week 7's contest and without Godwin (ankle) over the last two weeks. Otton leads the team in targets (31), receptions (25) and receiving yards (258) over the last three weeks.

He's become Baker Mayfield's clear No. 1 option without Evans or Godwin. He's not only leading in total receptions, targets and yards over the last three weeks, he's led the team in each category in every contest during that span. Otton had eight receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs last week and McClure doesn't expect this trend to change on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Vikings running back Aaron Jones ($6,700 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel). The 29-year-old rushed for 64 yards and added four receptions for 18 yards last week against the Colts. Jones had 21 carries last week and he's seen the vast majority of snaps this season, playing at least 72% of snaps in each of the last three weeks, including 92% of plays in Week 8.

He's been a focal point in the surprisingly efficient Vikings offense this season with more than 90 rushing yards in four of eight games this year. Not many football fans expected the Vikings to be in the postseason mix but their No. 8 scoring offense (26.1 points per game) has been a key reason for their success. Jones has rushed for more than 90 yards in four of eight games this season entering a matchup against the Jaguars, who are surrendering the third-most Fantasy football points to opposing running backs this year. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 10

