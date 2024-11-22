The Week 12 NFL schedule has several high-impact playmakers on bye, which significantly alters the NFL DFS player pool. With star running backs like Bijan Robinson, Alvin Kamara, Breece Hall and James Cook all off and Derrick Henry and the Ravens playing on Monday Night Football, daily Fantasy football players may need to get creative when forming Week 12 main slate NFL DFS lineups. Texans running back Joe Mixon was the RB1 in Fantasy football last week, but on Sunday, he plays the Titans, who are allowing the sixth-fewest yards per carry in the league. Should you spend up on him as a part of your Week 12 NFL DFS strategy?

The Commanders' running back duo of Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler have both been productive for NFL DFS lineups. Washington plays the Cowboys, who allowed 109 yards and three touchdowns to Mixon last week, so should you target the Commanders running backs in your NFL DFS picks? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 12, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 12

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey ($8,500 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel). McCaffrey rushed for 79 yards on 19 carries (4.2 yards per rush) and added four receptions for 27 yards in his second game of the year following his extended absence due to calf/Achilles injury. San Francisco hasn't eased his return back as McCaffrey has played 90.6% of snaps, including 94% last week. That usage helped make him the RB1 in Fantasy football last season.

The Niners are in a rare position of fighting for their spot to just make the postseason past the midway point of the season. The 49ers enter Sunday at 5-5 and wouldn't qualify for the playoffs if they started today. This makes Sunday's matchup against the Packers even more important for San Francisco and due to that urgency, McCaffrey will likely be heavily involved again. See who else to pick here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings ($5,600 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel). Jennings had 10 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown last week after having seven receptions for 93 yards the week before. He had 11 targets in each contest as he's taking on a primary role in the offense with Brandon Aiyuk (knee) out for the season.

McClure expects a heavy usage from Jennings again. The 27-year-old is averaging 9.3 receptions for 119.7 yards with four total touchdowns in the three games he's played at least 85% of snap in this season. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 12

