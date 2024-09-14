Cardinals running back James Conner may not be one of the first names many daily Fantasy football players think of when it comes to productive running backs over the last few years, but he has the 12th-most rushing yards and 10th-most rushing yards per game over the last four seasons. Connor took 16 of the 19 Arizona running back carries last week and finished with 50 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 33 yards. He seems to find himself again in a bell cow running back role, so with the Cardinals playing the Rams on Sunday, could he be a strong option for Week 2 NFL DFS lineups?

Conner finished as the RB8 in Fantasy football last week and the Rams allowed 5.3 yards per carry against the Lions, so how should that factor into your NFL DFS strategy? With a Sunday main slate NFL DFS player pool featuring options like Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs and Josh Jacobs, who should you include in NFL DFS picks? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Week 2 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 2

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel ($6,800 on DraftKings, $7,300 on FanDuel). Samuel was highly utilized in Week 1 like he was before the 49ers added Christian McCaffrey with the star running back out last week with a calf/Achilles injury. McCaffrey's status is one to monitor throughout the week but with him out last week, Samuel had five receptions for 54 yards on nine targets and added eight carries for 23 yards and a touchdown. The 28-year-old receiver is used in the running game even when McCaffrey is healthy, but when the running back is out, he takes on a substantially larger role. He averaged 6.1 yards per rush last season.

Even if McCaffrey plays, he won't be 100% and the 49ers are still working back Brandon Aiyuk, who was a holdout for training camp before signing a new contract with San Francisco. Aiyuk played 60% of the snaps compared to Samuel's 73% and that ramp-up is something to consider when forming an NFL DFS strategy. Samuel had 66 rushing yards on 11 yards per carry in 2021 when he last played the Vikings and he could be utilized more on the ground again on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jets running back Breece Hall ($7,400 on DraftKings, $8,500 on FanDuel). Hall was the RB2 in Fantasy football last season despite coming off a torn ACL. Although the 23-year-old didn't have his most productive game in Week 1 (rushing for 54 yards on 16 carries while adding five receptions for 39 yards), Hall still received each of the first 16 running back carries before the Jets rested some key starters late in a 32-19 loss to the 49ers.

The Jets play the Titans this week, and even though the Jets' offense didn't look elite last week, some drives and moments made it seem like this year would be far more effective than last year. Hall had his breakout season despite the Jets 31st in total yards and if Aaron Rodgers remains healthy, New York should finish substantially higher in yardage and scoring this fall. A matchup on Monday Night Football against the 49ers for Rodgers' first game since his Week 1 torn Achilles was a difficult way to kick off the season for the entire New York offense, but McClure expects a Week 2 performance from Hall better resembling last year's production. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Week 2 NFL DFS lineups

