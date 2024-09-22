Last week was brutal for impactful injuries in the NFL DFS player pool. With players like Cooper Kupp (ankle), Deebo Samuel (calf) and Isiah Pacheco (ankle) ruled out early in the week, how should daily Fantasy football players attack those offenses for Week 3 main slate NFL DFS lineups? Could there be value from one of the Week 3 NFL DFS sleepers? Rams receiver Jordan Whittington, a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, excelled in the preseason with 11 receptions, tied for the fourth-most. Rams head coach Sean McVay turned Puka Nacua, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, into a superstar in one year, so should Whittington be a part of your Week 3 NFL DFS strategy with Kupp and Nacua (knee) out?

49ers receiver Jauan Jennings had four receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl last season and although he only had two games in the regular season with more than 50 receiving yards last season, could he be a value play for Week 3 NFL DFS lineups with Samuel and Christian McCaffrey (Achilles/calf) out? Before making any Week 3 Sunday main slate NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday main slate on the Week 3 NFL schedule and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 3

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Sunday Week 3 main slate is Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ($8,800 on DraftKings and $9,300 on FanDuel). Lamb had four receptions for 90 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown reception last week against the Saints. He was slowed down in Week 1 with five receptions for 61 yards, but he added three rushes for 25 yards as Dallas will find creative ways to get the ball in his hands. The Cowboys are home for the second straight week and Lamb was especially dominant at home last season, averaging 9.1 receptions for 119.4 yards with eight touchdowns over eight home games. He's scored at least one touchdown in eight of his last 10 home games since the start of last season, including the playoffs, and in the two games he didn't score, he had at least 110 yards in both contests.

The Cowboys host the Ravens on Sunday and despite Baltimore traditionally being a defense you may question picking players against for NFL DFS lineups, the Ravens are allowing the most passing yards in the NFL through two games, surrendering 257 passing yards per game. Lamb is responsible for 31.6% of all Dallas receiving yards this season in what's now looking like a strong matchup for the Cowboys WR1 in NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs ($6,800 on DraftKings, $7,900 on FanDuel). The second-year running back is matching his production as a rookie, rushing for 62 yards per game on 5.2 yards per carry after rushing for 63 yards on 5.2 yards per carry per game last season. He's averaging 28 receiving yards through two games after averaging 21 receiving yards per game last season and his production last year made Gibbs RB10 in Fantasy football, including RB8 in points-per-game last season.

The Lions offense is off to a slower start than some expected, averaging 23 points per game through two games compared to 27.1 ppg last season, but a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals can quickly correct that. The Cardinals had the second-worst scoring defense (26.8 ppg) in the NFL last season and opened this year by allowing 34 points to the Bills. Arizona also allowed the most rushing yards (143.2 per game) in the NFL last season as it allowed the opposing team's RB1 to run for more than 100 yards in four of the final seven games. Those seven RB1s combined to average 97.7 rushing yards and Gibbs can provide value with his pass-catching as well, making him a strong option for McClure in Week 3 NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Week 3 Sunday main slate NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 3 on Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value for Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.