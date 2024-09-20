Every NFL season comes with its share of early-season surprises and the 2024 NFL season is no exception. The New Orleans Saints are 2-0 with a +62 point differential, the best of any team in football. Saints running back Alvin Kamara was the RB1 in Fantasy football last week, so he could be somebody to factor intro your Week 3 NFL DFS strategy. Conversely, the Baltimore Ravens are 0-2 after finishing with the best record in the AFC last season, so daily Fantasy football players will need to figure out how to value Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews when making Week 3 NFL DFS lineups.

The Sunday Week 3 main slate NFL DFS player pool includes stars like Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb and Jonathan Taylor, so which ones should you include in NFL DFS picks? Who are some under-the-radar NFL DFS sleepers to consider for your Week 3 NFL DFS stacks?

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 3

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Sunday Week 3 main slate is Dolphins running back De'Von Achane at $7,000 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel. Miami plays its first game of the season without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. Skylar Thompson will start at quarterback on Sunday and that will likely limit the big-play potential of wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Thompson, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, averaged 120.5 passing yards in his two regular-season starts in 2022.

Miami will likely lean heavier on its rushing attack against Seattle in Week 3 and Achane should take the bulk of the carries. Raheem Mostert missed last week with a chest injury and may be unable to return on Sunday. Achane rushed for 96 yards on 22 carries and added seven receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown last week against Buffalo. Four of those seven receptions came from Thompson as Achane could see a high volume of targets near the line of scrimmage as Thompson may need some time to build chemistry and timing with the wide receivers.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs ($6,800 on DraftKings, $7,900 on FanDuel). Gibbs rushed for 84 yards on 6.5 yards per carry and added seven receptions for 22 yards last week against Tampa Bay. Although Gibbs still finds himself in a timeshare with David Montgomery, he's been the more effective runner, averaging 5.2 yards per carry on 24 attempts compared to Montgomery's 4.5 yards per rush on 28 carries this season.

The Lions play the Cardinals, who had the second-worst scoring defense (26.8 points per game) in the NFL last season and allowed 34 points to the Bills in Week 1 before holding an injury-riddled Rams team to 10 points last week. Gibbs is a big-play runner and the Cardinals allowed the most rushing yards (143.2 per game) and the second-highest yards per rush (4.7) last season. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Week 3 Sunday main slate NFL DFS lineups

