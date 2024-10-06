Jayden Reed has three straight 100-yard regular-season games dating back to the end of last year with Jordan Love starting at quarterback. Reed had four receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 and seven receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown last week with Love back from a knee injury. Accordingly, he could be one of the top options in the NFL DFS player pool. He ended last year with 112 yards in Week 18, so should daily Fantasy football players use Reed in Week 5 NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks?

The Packers play the Rams, who have one of the worst defenses to begin the 2024 NFL season. The Rams have the second-worst scoring defense (28.8 points per game) while allowing the second-most yards (385.3) in the league this year.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is 49ers running back Jordan Mason ($7,400 on DraftKings, $8,700 on FanDuel). Mason proved in Week 1 he had the capability of taking the every-down running back role while Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles) is out after rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in a 32-19 win over the Jets on Monday Night Football. He's rushed for at least 100 yards in three of four games this season, including having 123 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries last week in a 30-13 win over the Patriots.

The 49ers have dominated the Cardinals over the past few seasons with Brock Purdy as the starting quarterback, averaging 39.3 points per game over his last three starts. They've excelled in both passing and rushing the football and with Mason taking over in McCaffrey's bell cow role, this puts him in a great position to carry that success. Mason has 92.9% of 49ers running back carries this season and given his substantial usage and a matchup against Arizona, who is allowing the 29th-most rushing yards in the NFL this season, McClure views Mason as a strong asset for Week 5 NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf ($7,000 on DraftKings, $8,200 on FanDuel). The 6-foot-4, 235-pound receiver is one of the most physically imposing wideouts in the NFL but he also has the speed and skills of a smaller player. He is averaging a career-best 5.7 yards after catch as he's being used in intermediate routes as not just a deep ball or jump ball pass-catcher. His 12.3 yards average depth of target is the second-lowest of his six-year career, but that shows versatility in his game with Seattle using him in short and intermediate concepts as well.

Metcalf has a touchdown reception in each of his last two games against the Giants and New York has struggled against top WR1s this season. CeeDee Lamb had seven receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns last week after Amari Cooper had seven receptions for 86 yards and two TDs the week before. Justin Jefferson had a touchdown against the Giants in Week 1 and with Metcalf coming off three straight 100-yard performances, McClure expects another big performance from the WR1 against the Giants' secondary. See who else McClure likes right here.

