The Cleveland Browns haven't had a 100-yard receiver this season, but that nearly changed last week in Jameis Winston's first start. Cedric Tillman had 99 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions and three different Browns receivers had at least 79 yards. The Browns only had two games with a receiver reaching 79 yards over their first seven contests this season with Deshaun Watson at quarterback. Winston is starting again on Sunday, so does this make Cleveland pass-catchers in the NFL DFS player pool appealing options for Week 9 NFL DFS lineups?

The Browns upset the Ravens, 29-24, last week behind a dynamic offensive approach that daily Fantasy football players would be foolish to ignore when forming a Week 9 NFL DFS strategy, even against the Chargers' No. 1 scoring defense that is allowing only 13 points per game. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 9

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ($8,800 on DraftKings, $9,100 on FanDuel). Lamb has increased his receptions and yardage total in each of his four NFL seasons, culminating with leading the league with 135 receptions and finishing second in receiving yards with 1,749 yards last season. The 25-year-old isn't on pace to surpass those marks again this season, but he showed last week he still can perform as the WR1 in the sport. Lamb had 13 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns last week, finishing as WR1 for the week and moving up to WR4 on the season.

The Cowboys play the Falcons this week with Dallas coming off dropping back-to-back contests. Although the Cowboys are on the road, they'll be playing in a retractable roof stadium like at AT&T Stadium. Lamb averaged 8.6 receptions for 112 yards with eight touchdowns over nine games with a retractable roof last season. After generating 31 targets over the last two games, McClure expects significant usage and strong performance from the WR1 in Fantasy football last season.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Falcons wide receiver Drake London ($6,700 on DraftKings, $7,900 on FanDuel). Although London was held to four receptions for 34 yards last week against Tampa Bay, he was coming off three straight games with a touchdown while averaging 97 yards over that span. London had more than 60 yards in five straight games entering last week and he's 13th in the league in receiving yards (525) this season.

The Falcons play the Cowboys, who have allowed 38.5 points per game over their last two games and at least 30 points in each contest. Dallas is allowing the second-most points (28.3 per game) in the league this season. Atlanta is 4-1 over its last five games and averaging 29 points per game over that span, giving Sunday all the makings of a positive matchup for London and the Falcons. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 9

