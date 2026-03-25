2026 NFL Draft visits tracker: Full list of every prospect all 32 teams are bringing in for top 30 visits
Teams can bring up to 30 players for top-30 visits
It seems like just yesterday that Super Bowl LX had everyone's attention, but somehow the NFL Draft is already in full view. The 2026 NFL Draft takes place in Pittsburgh from April 23 to 25. Mock drafts and debates are everywhere.
Before teams make final draft decisions, months of extensive research go into that choice. On top of watching film and scouting prospective players, the NFL allows teams to host specific prospects on visits ahead of draft day.
Each team may bring up to 30 players in for "top-30 visits" as a part of the scouting process. The visits allow teams to speak to players, determine cultural fits, discuss scheme and much more.
Since all 32 teams may invite up to 30 players, there can be up to 960 visits across the league. To help you keep track of them all, CBS Sports has you covered on all things top-30 visits. Here are the key prospects and teams they visited:
Arizona Cardinals:
Atlanta Falcons:
- OL Carver Willis (Washington)
- RB Mike Washington (Arkansas)
- TE Marlin Klein (Michigan)
- OT Travis Burke (Memphis)
Baltimore Ravens:
- DT Kayden McDonald (Ohio State)
- S A.J. Haulcy (LSU)
- OT Travis Burke (Memphis)
- WR Trebor Peña (Penn State)
- DE Dani Dennis-Sutton (Penn State)
Buffalo Bills:
- S A.J. Haulcy (LSU)
- LB Jimmy Rolder (Michigan)
- DT Gracen Halton (Oklahoma)
- WR Chris Bell (Louisville)
- LB Josiah Trotter (Missouri)
- LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr (TCU)
- KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)
Carolina Panthers:
- S A.J. Haulcy (LSU)
- TE Dae'Quan Wright (Ole Miss)
- TE Oscar Delp (Georgia)
- RB Kaelon Black (Indiana)
- OT Travis Burke (Memphis)
- WR KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)
- DB Jalon Kilgore (South Carolina)
Chicago Bears:
- DT Kayden McDonald (Ohio State)
- LB Jimmy Rolder (Michigan)
- WR De'Zhaun Stribling (Ole Miss)
- C Jager Burton (Kentucky)
- RB Seth McGowan (Kentucky)
Cincinnati Bengals:
- DT Kayden McDonald (Ohio State)
- RB Kaelon Black (Indiana)
- LB Jake Golday (Cincinnati)
- S Kapen Gushiken (Ole Miss)
- EDGE Romello Height (Texas)
- QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Rutgers)
Cleveland Browns:
- WR Denzel Boston (Washington)
- WR Germie Bernard (Alabama)
- TE Oscar Delp (Georgia)
- WR Chris Bell (Louisville)
- S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toldeo)
- WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana)
- WR Makai Lemon (USC)
- OT Markel Bell (Miami)
- WR Carnell Tate (Ohio State)
- QB Ty Simpson (Alabama)
- WR Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State)
- EDGE Mason Thomas (Oklahoma)
Dallas Cowboys:
- CB Malik Muhammad (Texas)
- DL Rene Konga (Louisville)
- S Kamari Ramsey (USC)
- EDGE Romello Height (Texas Tech)
- DB Mansoor Delane (LSU)
- WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana)
- LB Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas)
Denver Broncos:
- RB Kaelon Black (Indiana)
- TE Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt)
- DT Chris McClellan (Missouri)
- G Jude Bowry (Boston College)
- G Josh Gesky (Ilinois)
- WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana)
- RB Jonah Coleman (Washington)
- WR KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)
- LB Dasan McCullough (Nebraska)
Detroit Lions:
Green Bay Packers:
TBD
Houston Texans:
- DT Kayden McDonald (Ohio State)
- DB Jalon Kilgore (South Carolina)
- RB Adam Randall (Texans)
- OT Kadyn Proctor (Alabama)
Indianapolis Colts:
- EDGE Romello Height (Texas Tech)
- LB Khalil Jacobs (Missouri)
- S Kapena Gushiken (Ole Miss)
- DB Jalon Kilgore (Texas Tech)
- LB Jackson Kuwatch (Ohio)
Jacksonville Jaguars:
TBD
Kansas City Chiefs:
- TE Oscar Delp (Georgia)
- WR Kevin Coleman Jr. (Missouri)
- CB Chris Johnson (San Diego State)
- DT Caleb Bans (Florida)
Las Vegas Raiders:
- DT Kayden McDonald (Ohio State)
- RB Kaelon Black (Indiana)
- DE Mitchell Melton (Virginia)
- LB Jack Dingle (Cincinnati)
- DT Chris McClellan (Missouri)
- CB Daylen Everette (Georgia)
- WR Denzel Boston (Washington)
Los Angeles Chargers:
- TE Oscar Delp (Georgia)
- CB Daylen Everette (Georgia)
- WR KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)
- LB Harold Penkins (LSU)
- CB Daylen Everette (Georgia)
Los Angeles Rams:
Miami Dolphins:
- DT Kayden McDonald (Ohio State)
- WR Makai Lemon (USC)
- WR KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)
- WR Jordan Hudson (SMU)
- DE Reuben Bain Jr. (Miami)
- WR Ted Hurst (Georgia)
- CB Mansoor Delane (LSU)
Minnesota Vikings:
- TE Oscar Delp (Georgia)
- RB Jonah Coleman (Washington)
- LB Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas)
- RB Demond Clairborne (Wake Forest)
- TE Lance Mason (Washington)
- OT Tristan Leigh (Clemson)
New England Patriots:
- OT Travis Burke (Memphis)
- DT Kayden McDonald (Ohio State)
- TE Oscar Delp (Georgia)
- WR De'Zhaun Stribling (Ole Miss)
- S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toldeo)
- EDGE Mason Thomas (Oklahoma)
- EDGE Romello Height (Texas Tech)
- WR KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)
- S Zakee Wheatley (Penn State)
New Orleans Saints:
- WR Makai Lemon (USC)
- WR Ted Hurst (Georgia)
- CB Mansoor Delane (LSU)
- S Zakee Wheatley (Penn State)
- WR Chris Bell (Louisville)
New York Giants:
- OT Travis Burke (Memphis)
- WR Trebor Peña (Penn State)
- WR Ted Hurst (Georgia)
- LB Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas)
- KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)
- WR Makai Lemon (USC)
- LB Arvell Reese (Ohio State)
- RB Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame)
New York Jets:
- WR Trebor Peña (Penn State)
- RB Kaelon Black (Indiana)
- LB Khalil Jacobs (Missouri)
- LB Arvell Reese (Ohio State)
- DE Tyre West (Tennessee)
Philadelphia Eagles:
- WR Trebor Peña (Penn State)
- DB Jalon Kilgore (South Carolina)
- DE Romello Height (Texas Tech)
- WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana)
- DB Jalon Kilgore (South Carolina)
Pittsburgh Steelers:
- OT Markel Bell (Miami)
- WR Germie Bernard (Alabama)
- LB Harold Perkins (LSU)
- QB Cole Payton (North Dakota State)
- LB Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech)
- CB Tacario Davis (Washington)
- G Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech)
- DL James Thompson (Illinois)
- WR Denzel Boston (Washington)
- QB Carson Beck (Miami)
- CB Chris Johnson (San Diego State)
- WR Jeff Caldwell (Cincinnati)
- WR Kendrick Law (Kentucky)
- TE Khalil Dinkins (Penn State)
- CB Ephesians Prysock (Washington)
San Francisco 49ers:
- OT Travis Burke (Memphis)
- WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana)
- EDGE Romello Height (Texas Tech)
- WR Denzel Boston (Washington)
- WR Jordan Hudson (SMU)
- WR KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)
Seattle Seahawks:
- DB Jalon Kilgore (South Carolina)
- CB Chris Johnson (San Diego State)
- CB Daylen Everette (Georgia)
- S A.J. Haulcy (LSU)
- RB Chip Trayanum (Toledo)
- RB Coleman Bennett (Kennesaw)
- DE Andre Fuller (Toledo)
- RB Jonah Coleman (Washington)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
- LB Jimmy Rolder (Michigan)
- TE Oscar Delp (Georgia)
- TE Dan Villari (Syracuse)
- EDGE Mason Thomas (Oklahoma)
- De'Zhaun Stribling (Ole Miss)
- Zion Young (Missouri)
- R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma)
Tennessee Titans:
- WR Makai Lemon (USC)
- WR KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)
- CB Treydan Stukes (Arizona)
- OT Tristan Leigh (Clemson)
- OT Travis Burke (Memphis)
- CB Mansoor Delane (LSU)
- RB Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame)