It seems like just yesterday that Super Bowl LX had everyone's attention, but somehow the NFL Draft is already in full view. The 2026 NFL Draft takes place in Pittsburgh from April 23 to 25. Mock drafts and debates are everywhere.

Before teams make final draft decisions, months of extensive research go into that choice. On top of watching film and scouting prospective players, the NFL allows teams to host specific prospects on visits ahead of draft day.

Each team may bring up to 30 players in for "top-30 visits" as a part of the scouting process. The visits allow teams to speak to players, determine cultural fits, discuss scheme and much more.

Since all 32 teams may invite up to 30 players, there can be up to 960 visits across the league. To help you keep track of them all, CBS Sports has you covered on all things top-30 visits. Here are the key prospects and teams they visited:

Arizona Cardinals:

Atlanta Falcons:

Baltimore Ravens:

Buffalo Bills:

Carolina Panthers:

Chicago Bears:

Cincinnati Bengals:

Cleveland Browns:

Dallas Cowboys:

Denver Broncos:

Detroit Lions:

Green Bay Packers:

TBD

Houston Texans:

Indianapolis Colts:

Jacksonville Jaguars:

TBD

Kansas City Chiefs:

Las Vegas Raiders:

Los Angeles Chargers:

Los Angeles Rams:

Miami Dolphins:

Minnesota Vikings:

New England Patriots:

New Orleans Saints:

New York Giants:

New York Jets:

Philadelphia Eagles:

Pittsburgh Steelers:

San Francisco 49ers:

Seattle Seahawks:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Tennessee Titans:

Washington Commanders: