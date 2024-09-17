In the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the biggest favorite has lost. The Cincinnati Bengals lost as 7.5-point home favorites against the Patriots in Week 1, while the Baltimore Ravens lost as 8.5-point favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders last week. For anyone making NFL office pool picks, avoiding those big upsets will be a primary objective moving forward, but fading heavy favorites is a risk of its own, particularly in NFL confidence pool picks.

The Week 3 NFL schedule is full of matchups between playoff contenders and divisional rivalry matchups like 49ers vs. Rams. So which teams should you be backing as you make your Week 3 NFL pick'em predictions and who should you fade at this stage of the season? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 3 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

In Week 3, SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Seattle Seahawks (-3.5) will win comfortably at home against the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins are coming off a 31-10 loss at the hands of the Bills and will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the foreseeable future after he suffered a concussion in Week 2. Meanwhile, Seattle is 2-0 after wins over the Broncos and Patriots to open the season.

New Seattle offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has Geno Smith playing confidently again, as Smith is completing 73.8% of his passes and is coming off a masterful performance against the Patriots in Week 2. The model is projecting a 28-18 win for the Seahawks, who secure the straight-up victory in well over 70% of simulations. See all of SportsLine's Week 3 NFL predictions here.

