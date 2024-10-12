There's a tendency to back home teams with NFL office pool picks, but the Week 6 NFL schedule may make you question that approach. From the Sunday kickoffs to Monday Night Football, nine of the 12 NFL matchups have the road team favored. Some of these NFL favorites include Chargers vs. Broncos (+3), Lions vs. Cowboys (+3) and Bills vs. Jets (+2.5). While home teams have won 52.6% of games this season, favorites have done even better, winning 62.8% of games, so it may be wise to side with favorites rather than home teams in your Week 6 NFL pool picks.

Using NFL spreads can help you determine what level of to place with each of your Week 6 NFL confidence pool picks. The Texans (-6.5) are the biggest favorites of the week against New England. However, is Nico Collins going on IR for Houston and Drake Maye starting for the Patriots enough to lessen your faith in Houston for NFL football pool picks? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 6 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

The model enters Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 10-2 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

In Week 6 NFL betting, SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, says the Pittsburgh Steelers (-3, 36.5) beat the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Pittsburgh is coming off back-to-back defeats, but its body of work is more impressive than the Raiders', who were thoroughly outplayed in a 16-point loss to Denver. The Steelers have the league's No. 2 scoring defense and rank fifth in turnover differential, with the latter an especially troubling statistic for Vegas.

The Raiders have the most giveaways and worst turnover differential in the league. They can't run the ball, ranking 30th on the ground, and are one of four teams with more interceptions than touchdown passes. The team remains without receiver Davante Adams and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is on IR. The Steelers have beaten the Raiders the last two seasons, and the model expects another, as Pittsburgh is projected to win in nearly 60% of simulations. See all of SportsLine's Week 6 NFL predictions here.

The model also made the call on every other Week 6 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close NFL matchups like Buccaneers vs. Saints (+3.5), Lions vs. Cowboys (+3) and Bills vs. Jets (+2.5). It's also calling for a pair of upsets you won't want to miss.

So who should you pick in every Week 6 NFL game, and which upsets will shock the league?