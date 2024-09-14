Intriguing NFL matchups will take the spotlight during the Week 2 NFL schedule. One of the headliners is Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys hosting Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Saints are six-point underdogs in the Week 2 NFL odds according to the SportsLine Consensus. New Orleans scored 47 points in its season-opening victory over the Panthers, but should you back the Saints to pull off the upset in your Week 2 NFL office pool picks?

Elsewhere on the Week 2 NFL schedule, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Will Mahomes lead his team to victory at home, or will the Bengals pull off the shocking upset and come through for NFL confidence pool picks? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 2 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Get football picks for every game from a proven NFL model

We'll give you one team to consider backing during Week 2. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Los Angeles Chargers (-5) win comfortably on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The Panthers struggled mightily in Week 1, losing to the New Orleans Saints 47-10. Quarterback Bryce Young completed just 13-of-30 pass attempts for 161 yards and two interceptions. Carolina didn't have a single receiver top 50 receiving yards or a running back eclipse 25 rushing yards.

On Sunday, the Panthers will face a Chargers defense that recorded three sacks and an interception in their 22-10 victory over the Raiders. Defensive end Joey Bosa recorded a sack in the season opener, giving him 68 total sacks in his career. The model is calling for Los Angeles to hold the Panthers to just 16 points on Sunday, a big reason why the Chargers win outright in nearly 80% of simulations. See all of SportsLine's Week 2 NFL predictions here.

How to make Week 2 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 2 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close NFL matchups like Jaguars vs. Browns, Cowboys vs. Saints and Ravens vs. Raiders. It's also calling for two Super Bowl contenders to go down hard. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 2 NFL game, and which Super Bowl contenders should you avoid? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.