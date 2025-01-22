Conference championship week has finally arrived in the NFL, as the preparations for Sunday's showdowns begin.

The Washington Commanders are seeking their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1991 season while the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to go to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for their third straight Super Bowl while the Buffalo Bills are looking to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season.

With practices getting underway Wednesday, here's a look at the initial injury reports from the four teams:

All odds via SportsLine consensus.

Quite a few players did not practice for the Commanders on Wednesday as they prepare for the Eagles. Guard Sam Cosmi (knee) did not practice, but he tore his ACL and is out for the rest of the playoffs. Defensive tackle DaRon Payne (knee/finger) also didn't practice along with linebacker Bobby Wagner (ankle). Tight end Zach Ertz (ribs) had a rest day, along with pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. (non injury related).

The Eagles had a walkthrough on Wednesday, so the injury report is an estimation. Quarterback Jalen Hurts (knee) and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder) were listed as limited. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee), offensive tackle Lane Johnson (knee) and pass rusher Josh Sweat (ankle) were given rest days. Center Cam Jurgens (back) and tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) did not practice. We'll see their status when the Eagles have a full practice Thursday.

2025 NFC Championship: Eagles vs. Commanders kickoff time, odds, TV, streaming as rivals eye Super Bowl berth Jordan Dajani

The Bills had a lengthy injury report on Wednesday of conference championship week. Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (illness) did not practice, so we'll see how he progresses throughout the week. Cornerback Christian Benford (concussion) is still in the protocol, but he was a limited participant. Safety Taylor Rapp (back/hip) did not practice while linebacker Matt Milano (biceps/hamstring) was limited.

Everyone on the Chiefs was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee).