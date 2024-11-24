The NFL has issued a security alert to teams and the players' union this week after a string of burglaries. The memo, as obtained by The Associated Press, says that the homes of professional athletes across multiple sports have become "increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups." The NBA has issued a similar memo to its players regarding the security threat.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized in early October. The incidents occurred within hours of the team's Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Belton Police Department in Missouri was alerted to the break-in at Mahomes' residence shortly after midnight on Oct. 6. As for Kelce, his property is said to have been hit just after kickoff of their matchup against New Orleans on Oct. 7, and reportedly had $20,000 in cash stolen. The back door of the tight end's home was also damaged, according to police.

This memo sent out by the NFL notes that law enforcement officials have determined these groups target the homes on days the athletes have games. To reduce the risk of being targeted, players were told to take precautions and install home security measures. They were also warned to avoid updating any social media with check-ins or daily activities and were discouraged from posting expensive items online.

The burglary groups are said to have gone through extensive surveillance of their targets, which includes posing as grounds maintenance workers or joggers in the neighborhood. They allegedly target homes in secluded areas and focus on master bedrooms and closet areas.