The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated, but that hasn't stopped opponents from giving them trouble on the field ... and off it. Within hours of the reigning Super Bowl champions fending off the New Orleans Saints back in Week 5, Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both had their area homes burglarized, according to The Kansas City Star.

The Belton Police Department in Missouri was alerted to a break-in at Mahomes' property shortly after midnight on Oct. 6, the day before the quarterback threw a season-high 331 yards to beat the Saints. No signs of forced entry were discovered, per the Star, but a later filing by the Cass County Sheriff's Office declared the incident as "breaking and entering."

Kelce, meanwhile, had his Leawood, Kansas, property targeted just after kickoff of the Chiefs' Monday night matchup with the Saints, as TMZ first reported, and reportedly had $20,000 in cash stolen. The back door of the Pro Bowl tight end's home was also damaged, police reports noted.

Both Mahomes and Kelce have been critical to the Chiefs' recent victories, which have Kansas City atop the league standings at 9-0. The former has thrown six touchdowns to just one interception in his last three games, while Kelce has racked up 32 catches for 254 yards and two scores in the same stretch.