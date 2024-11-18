Could 2024 be the year Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wins his first NFL MVP award?

He was the runner-up in 2020 behind award winner Aaron Rodgers, and he was finalist in 2022 (third place) and in 2023 (fifth place). This may be the season he finally take home the crown, at least according to the NFL betting odds from DraftKings sportsbook. After he put the team on his back in the Bills' 30-21 victory that ended the Kansas City Chiefs' undefeated season, Allen became the betting favorite to be the 2024 NFL MVP.

NFL MVP odds



Allen totaled 262 passing yards, one passing touchdown and an interception on 27 of 40 passing while rushing for a team-high 55 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries against the Chiefs. That gave Allen his 15th career game with at least 250 pass yards and at least 50 rush yards, the most in NFL history, per CBS Sports Research. If he keeps putting up historic stats and challenging the Chiefs for first place in the AFC -- 9-2 Buffalo is a half game behind 9-1 Kansas City -- Allen could leave the NFL Honors award show with the league's MVP hardware.