There are three divisional-rivalry games on the Week 1 NFL schedule, including Texans vs. Colts. These teams played for the AFC South championship in Week 18 of last season, with Houston pulling out a 23-19 win and going on to win a playoff game before bowing out against the Ravens in the divisional round. The Texans are three-point road favorites according to the latest Week 1 NFL odds via the SportsLine Consensus.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 1 NFL picks is that the Chargers (-3) cover the spread at home versus the Raiders. It's another divisional matchup and both teams will be hoping to make up ground on the Chiefs in the AFC West after shoring up their coaching staff in the offseason. Antonio Pierce went from interim head coach to a permanent hire and the Chargers landed Jim Harbaugh, who went 44-19-1 in four seasons with the 49ers and most recently won a national championship at Michigan.

We saw a decent sample size of the Raiders with Pierce, as he led them to a 5-4 record over the final nine games last season. However, Harbaugh's ability to quickly change a culture has been well-documented and he's got an elite quarterback at his disposal this time around in Justin Herbert. Los Angeles won 24-17 at home last season and the model is expecting more of the same, predicting that the Chargers cover in over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 1 NFL predictions: the Bills (-6.5) cover at home versus the Cardinals. Buffalo lost wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis from last year's roster, but it still has star quarterback Josh Allen. His top targets this season are tight end Dalton Kincaid, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and wide receiver Keon Coleman, so he still has plenty of talent at his disposal.

The Bills should not have any trouble moving the ball on Sunday, as Arizona's defense allowed the second-most points per game (26.8) in the NFL last season. The Cardinals also finished near the bottom of the league offensively, and it will be difficult for them to correct all of those issues against an elite Buffalo defense. Buffalo has covered the spread in seven of the last eight meetings between these teams, and the model has the Bills covering in almost 70% of the model's latest simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 1 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Sept. 8

Steelers at Falcons (-3.5, 41.5)

Cardinals at Bills (-6.5, 47.5)

Titans at Bears (-3.5, 44.5)

Patriots at Bengals (-8.5, 41)

Texans at Colts (+3, 48.5)

Jaguars at Dolphins (-3.5, 49)

Panthers at Saints (-4, 41.5)

Vikings at Giants (+1.5, 41)

Raiders at Chargers (-3, 39.5)

Broncos at Seahawks (-6, 41.5)

Cowboys at Browns (-2.5, 41)

Commanders at Buccaneers (-3.5, 42.5)

Rams at Lions (-4.5, 52.5)

Monday, Sept. 9

Jets at 49ers (-4.5, 43.5)