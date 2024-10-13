The Week 6 NFL schedule includes five divisional matchups, but perhaps the biggest game on the docket will feature a surprise from the NFC and one of the AFC's best. The Commanders and Ravens are only separated by just over 30 miles and Washington is off to a 4-1 start, while Baltimore has ripped off three wins in a row to get to 3-2. The latest Week 6 NFL odds list the Ravens as 6.5-point favorites in the first-ever meeting between Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels.

Meanwhile, the Lions are 3-point favorites over the Cowboys in a matchup between two NFC playoff teams from a season ago.

Top Week 6 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 6 NFL picks is that the Falcons (-6, 46.5) cover the spread versus the Panthers. Kirk Cousins threw for over 500 yards and four touchdowns in a pivotal Week 5 win over the Buccaneers that thrust Atlanta into first place in the NFC South. Now the Falcons will head to Carolina to take on a Panthers squad that has lost its luster after a brief spark from a quarterback change.

The Panthers piled up 437 yards of total offense in a 36-22 win after switching from former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young to veteran Andy Dalton. However, Carolina lost the following week to the Bengals and then were throttled by the Bears last week. Dalton threw an interception and fumbled twice, and those turnover issues are a big reason why the model has the Falcons covering in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 6 NFL betting predictions: the Commanders (+6.5, 51.5) cover on the road versus the Ravens in a game with the second-highest over-under of the week. Washington has been one of the most buzzworthy stories in the NFL so far this season, becoming the first team since 1970 to score 150-plus points in its first five games while starting a rookie quarterback. Jayden Daniels became the first player in league history to record 1,000-plus passing yards and 250-plus rushing yards in the first five games of his career.

The Commanders now have a chance to post a 5-1 start for the first time since 1996 against a Baltimore defense that ranks 26th in points allowed per game (25.2). The Ravens are coming off an overtime win at Cincinnati last week, while Washington cruised to a 34-13 win over Cleveland and was able to rest down the stretch. Washington has covered the spread in four of its last five games, and SportsLine's model has the Commanders covering the spread more than 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 6 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Oct. 13

Jaguars vs. Bears -- in London (+1.5, 44.5)

Commanders at Ravens (-6.5, 51.5)

Cardinals at Packers (-5.5, 47.5)

Texans at Patriots (+6.5, 37.5)

Buccaneers at Saints (+3.5, 42.5)

Browns at Eagles (-8.5, 42.5)

Colts at Titans (-2.5, 43)

Chargers at Broncos (+3, 35.5)

Steelers at Raiders (+3, 36.5)

Falcons at Panthers (+6, 46.5)

Lions at Cowboys (+3, 52.5)

Bengals at Giants (+3.5, 47)

Monday, Oct. 14

Bills at Jets (+2.5, 41)