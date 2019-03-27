NFL pass interference challenges could end up resulting in even more controversy than before
The subjectivity of pass interference makes this rule a tough one to fix
Since the NFC Championship Game pass interference debacle, the NFL's penalty evaluation has been placed under a microscope. That came to a head Tuesday night, when pass interference was made reviewable on a one-year trial basis. This means that coaches can now challenge both calls and no-calls on pass interference.
The reasoning for this -- besides the shadow that the no-call in the Rams vs. Saints game cast over the Super Bowl -- is that pass interference is such an impactful penalty that a missed one or a poorly called one can result in a huge swing. Defensive interference can go for any amount of yardage, so it's important to get these calls right. Detractors of the new rule are concerned about pace of play and the ticky-tack nature of many defensive backs downfield.
On Wednesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and guest host Tommy Tran talk about the new rule and its potential repercussions. Kanell comes out and says that he's not a fan of the new rule, saying that pass interference will always have a subjective element that makes it hard to pin down. He adds that it's just an overreaction by the NFL to the backlash from the Saints, and it likely won't change the difficulty in calling interference correctly.
