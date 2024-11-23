The Kansas City Chiefs will try to bounce back from their first loss since 2023 when they face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday during the Week 12 NFL schedule. Kansas City had its 15-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Buffalo last week, but Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and company are still 11-point road favorites against the Panthers in the Week 12 NFL odds, with an over-under of 43, up 1.5 from the opener. The Commanders are the other double-digit favorites in the NFL spreads this week, listed at -10.5 against the Cowboys with an over-under of 45, down 1.5 from the opener. Dallas is on a five-game losing streak, coming off a 34-10 loss to Houston at home last week, and will be without quarterback Dak Prescott, who is out for the year with a hamstring injury. Star receiver CeeDee Lamb has also been in and out of practice this week with foot and back injuries.

There are plenty of close games expected in Week 12 as well, including a showdown between the Packers (-5.5, 44.5) and 49ers on Sunday. Green Bay and San Francisco are two of the top five contenders to win the NFC in the NFL futures odds, so that could be a popular game to target with Week 12 NFL bets. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been ruled out with a shoulder injury and could be out in Week 13 as well. Before locking in any Week 12 NFL picks or prop bets, be sure to check out the Week 12 NFL best bets and predictions from SportsLine's red-hot Vegas experts.

Top Week 12 NFL expert picks from R.J. White

White is a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushing against-the-spread picks by going 643-543-34 on his ATS betting picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White is on another hot streak entering Week 12, going 17-8-1 in his last 26 NFL ATS picks.

He is backing the Indianapolis Colts to cover the spread as 7.5-point home underdogs against the red-hot Detroit Lions on Sunday. White notes that Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is coming off his best game of the season, and this is the perfect time to fade Detroit after it notched its third win of 38-plus points. He is also backing the Under in another game where injuries loom large.

Top Week 12 expert NFL picks from Larry Hartstein

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022.

Hartstein has already locked in his bet on the spread for Commanders vs. Cowboys (+10.5, 45) on Sunday. Both teams are hoping to bounce back in this Week 12 NFC East battle, as Dallas has lost five consecutive games and Washington has lost two straight. It is also an important game for Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, who was the Cowboys' defensive coordinator from 2021-23. Hartstein has identified one major positional matchup within this game that he says creates value on one side of the spread.

Top Week 12 NFL expert picks from Jason La Canfora

La Canfora has been covering the NFL since 2004 and spent 10 years as CBS's NFL Insider for "THE NFL TODAY" and across all platforms. He continues to cover the NFL as an analyst and insider for The Washington Post and gather information from a plethora of sources throughout the game. La Canfora is 13-5 in his last 18 NFL picks and has already locked in picks for multiple games on Sunday.

One team that La Canfora is high on this weekend is Miami, a seven-point home favorite against New England. The Dolphins have won seven of the last eight meetings in that rivalry, covering the spread in all eight matchups, so La Canfora is backing them to cover again this week. He is also fading a team that has "no real home field advantage," providing plenty of value.

Top Week 12 NFL expert picks from Jeff Hochman

Hochman emerged on the sports betting scene in the 1990s. Today he's one of the nation's most respected and selective handicappers. Hochman dominates multiple sports. In fact, he is 45-25-2 (plus $2,343 for $100 players, every bet 1 unit) over the past two NFL seasons and 38-26 (plus $738) over the past two college football seasons. He enters Week 12 on a 13-8 run across his last 21 NFL picks.

The selective expert has already placed his bet for Sunday's game between the Seahawks and Cardinals (-1, 47.5) in the NFC West. Arizona went winless in its six games against division rivals last season, but it is 3-1 in its last four games following a bye. Hochman's model says the spread is off by multiple points in one direction, identifying value that you need to snag before it's too late.

SportsLine's team of experts also includes PropStarz, a prop specialist who is on a 33-24 run. He locks in multiple NFL props every week, and his dynamic approach to NFL betting is available only to SportsLine subscribers. This week, he's locked in a prop that's hit in four straight weeks.

