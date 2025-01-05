This upcoming NFL coaching carousel appears to be loaded with talent. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is expected to be a top target, while former NFL Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel is already taking interviews. Then there are other young offensive minds that could attract interest, such as Liam Coen and Joe Brady.

Is there a high-profile college coach that could make the jump to the next level this offseason? ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Sunday that he expects some teams to call and inquire about Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian currently has Texas sitting at 13-2 with an upcoming College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Ohio State on Jan. 10. It's Texas' second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff. This season, the Longhorns registered the No. 4 total offense in the SEC (443.9 yards per game), and No. 3 scoring offense (34.3 points per game).

Texas hired Sarkisian in 2021 after a two-year stint as Alabama's offensive coordinator/QBs coach, which included a College Football Playoff National Championship. Sark has gone 38-16 in his four seasons in Austin, including two straight 12-win campaigns.

Sarkisian has worked in the NFL before, serving as a quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2004, and worked under Dan Quinn as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 and 2018 after Kyle Shanahan left for the San Francisco 49ers.

Coach Sark has worked with some of the best quarterbacks in college football, such as Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart and Mark Sanchez during his time as an assistant at USC, plus Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones during his time in Tuscaloosa. After turning around a sleeping football giant in the University of Texas, he has apparently put himself on NFL radars.