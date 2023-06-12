NFL teams brought back throwback uniforms in 2022 as an aftermath of the "one-shell rule" being lifted, giving franchises the flexibility to return classic uniforms that were popular throughout the 2000s. Those uniforms had to be shelved because of the "one-shell rule" for a decade, but are coming back with a vengeance.

The Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots brought back throwback uniforms in 2022, along with the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers (Pittsburgh brought back a throwback design last worn in 2019). The Atlanta Falcons also introduced a throwback helmet to go with their throwback uniform.

Four more teams are bringing back throwbacks for 2023, with more likely to come. These are the teams that will have throwbacks coming this season.

The Eagles will be bringing back their "Kelly Green" uniforms for this season, now that they finally have the "Kelly Green" alternate helmet in place. The uniforms will be from the last time Philadelphia wore the "Kelly Green" uniforms, based on the template from 1985-1995.

Joseph Patronite

Philadelphia has yet to announce what weeks the team will don the "Kelly Green" jerseys. This will be the first time the Eagles have worn "Kelly Green" since the 2010 season.

Seattle will bring back the 1990s-era throwback uniforms in 2023, making their return in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns. The jerseys and alternate throwback helmet will be released in July.

Getty Images

Seattle hasn't worn the light blue jerseys since 2001, when the franchise was in the AFC.

The Buccaneers wore their orange creamsicle uniforms from the club's inaugural season from 1976 until 1996 -- before switching to pewter in 1997. The creamsicle throwbacks returned once per year from 2009-2012, and will make their return in Week 6 of the 2023 season against the Detroit Lions.

Getty Images

Raymond James Stadium will be transformed to pay homage to the team's original home Tampa Stadium, with retro field stencils, stadium bunting and video board assets. The uniforms will be released later this summer.

The Titans started as the Houston Oilers before moving to Tennessee in 1997, changing the name to Tennessee Titans in 1996. Tennessee will pay homage to the Oilers days by wearing Oilers throwbacks for at least one game in 2023.

Getty Images

The Titans have worn blue and white Oilers AFL throwbacks from the 1960s before, donning the blue ones in 2009 and white ones in 2010. They have yet to wear the 1980s-1990s era throwback uniforms, also known as "Luv Ya Blue."

The Titans have yet to release the design, but that is expected later this summer.