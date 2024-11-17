Welcome to Week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season, where the Chicago Bears will play their first divisional game of the year, Lamar Jackson leads his Baltimore Ravens against the AFC North rival Steelers in Pittsburgh and the Kansas City Chiefs try to keep their record perfect vs. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get sports betting picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Ravens -3, O/U 42 via DraftKings

"Both of these teams had their games go down to the wire last week, and I expect that to be the case here, which is why we'll take the field goal with Pittsburgh and even predict the upset. The strength of the Ravens this season has been their ability to run the football with their two-headed monster attack with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Entering Week 11, the Steelers are holding opponents to a 3.8 yards-per-rush average, which is tied for the third-best in the NFL. So, even if they mildly slow down Henry, it'll go a long way in keeping them within the number. Meanwhile, Mike Tomlin's team has done a solid job against Jackson in his career. As a starter, the two-time NFL MVP is 1-3 against the Steelers with four passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. Since becoming the starter, Russell Wilson has been able to unlock Pittsburgh's downfield passing attack, which should come in handy against a Baltimore secondary that has been torched this season, surrendering a league-worst 294.9 passing yards per game."

That's Tyler Sullivan's take, as he made the Steelers plus the points a best bet this week. Check out Sully's other best bets for Week 11.

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-3) at Steelers Steelers Steelers Ravens Steelers Ravens Steelers Ravens Ravens

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Browns -2, O/U 42 via Caesars Sportsbook

"Jameis Winston revenge game! You know the former Saint will be motivated to beat his former team in New Orleans, and he even had the bye week to prepare. The Saints actually opened as favorites in this matchup, but the number has moved towards the Browns.

"Darren Rizzi had a great first win against the Falcons, but he needed Younghoe Koo to miss what felt like 100 field goals to win that game by a measly three points. If the Browns can contain the suddenly explosive Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Winston can take care of the ball, Cleveland should win this game. Watch for Myles Garrett to be a difference-maker."

Jordan Dajani is taking the Browns off the bye. Here are his other best bets for Week 11.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Saints (-1) Browns Browns Browns Saints Browns Saints Browns Browns

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Bears -1, O/U 44 via Fanatics

"The Packers are coming off a bye week and the Bears look like they need one. They are having problems scoring points and the offense is disjointed. How much can firing the coordinator help? Not enough. The Packers needed the bye to get Jordan Love healthier. He is and it shows up. Packers take it over a spiraling Bears team."

CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco is taking the Packers to blow out the Bears. Read his breakdown of every Week 11 game.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-6.5) at Bears Packers Bears Packers Bears Packers Packers Bears Packers

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Jets -4, O/U 46 via BetMGM

SportsLine NFL expert Eric Cohen has revealed his final score predictions for all 14 games in Week 11. He believes the Jets will win their matchup vs. the Colts, but that Indy will cover.

"Indianapolis may be 4-6 but it's 7-3 ATS. New York is a pathetic 3-7 straight up and ATS. Both of these teams have one road win to their credit, at Tennessee (which isn't saying much). I don't have a ton of confidence in this pick, nor will I be betting much on it, but give me the Jets to keep their (very, very) remote playoff hopes alive with a close victory."

To check out Cohen's final score predictions for every game this week, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Jets (-3.5) Jets Jets Jets Jets Colts Colts Colts Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Lions -4, O/U 50 via Caesars

The Lions are the biggest favorites of the 2024 season this week vs. the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence is out again due to a shoulder injury, so the Lions should be an autoplay in your survivor pool if they are still available to you.

The Lions are the top option the SportsLine Projection Model is backing, but they aren't the only team it's high on.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Lions (-14) Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions

Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Rams -4, O/U 44.5 via DraftKings

Before you make any Week 11 NFL picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. His weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 90-66-3 (58%, +16.69 units) since its inception in 2022.

Hartstein has made the Rams covering the spread on a short week vs. the Patriots a best bet in Week 11:

Hartstein has made the Rams covering the spread on a short week vs. the Patriots a best bet in Week 11:

"The Rams offense embarrassed itself on "Monday Night Football," failing to score a touchdown despite numerous red-zone trips. Look for a nice bounceback against the worst pass defense L.A. has played this season. The O-line definitely will look better in this matchup. Kudos to New England for taking advantage of a dead Bears team, but this spread should be more in line with what the Jets laid in Foxborough three weeks ago: a full touchdown. With all his weapons healthy, Matthew Stafford will rebound in a must-win spot."

"With all his weapons healthy, Matthew Stafford will rebound in a must-win spot."



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-4.5) at Patriots Patriots Rams Rams Patriots Rams Patriots Patriots Rams

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Dolphins -6, O/U 47 via FanDuel

"I was blown away by the Dolphins defense on Monday night. They held Matthew Stafford's offense out of the end zone entirely, and forced two turnovers in a 23-15 win. The Los Angeles Rams went 0 for 3 in the red zone, and didn't even convert a third down until the second half. Again, we are talking about Sean McVay's offense, which features Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams!

"Up next for Miami is Vegas, who rank fourth-worst in the NFL in total offense with 280.7 yards per game. The Raiders haven't won a game since September! I do think Miami's upset win over Los Angeles could serve as a turning point -- especially if Anthony Weaver's defense continues to play like this."

Jordan Dajani is taking Miami to win its second straight game on a short week. Here are his other best bets for Week 11.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Dolphins (-7.5) Raiders Raiders Raiders Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Raiders Raiders

Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Vikings -1, O/U 43.5 via BetMGM

"The Vikings are out on the road for a second straight week and didn't look good last week against the Jaguars, but found a way to win. Sam Darnold has not been good the past few weeks. The Titans are playing for the future, but they will show up and play well here. Look for a close game with the Vikings winning it late."

CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco believes the Titans will cover the spread vs. Darnold. Read his breakdown of every Week 11 game.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings (-6) at Titans Titans Titans Vikings Titans Vikings Titans Vikings Vikings

Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Falcons -3, O/U 44.5 via Fanatics

SportsLine NFL expert Eric Cohen has revealed his final score predictions for all 14 games in Week 11, and he believes the Broncos will rebound after their unfortunate loss vs. the Chiefs last week.

"Denver outplayed undefeated Kansas City on Sunday, only to lose on a semi-miraculous blocked field goal at the end. Atlanta somehow has six wins though the team seems to be very average, maybe even in the league's bottom half of teams if I ranked them 1-32. The Broncos' defense has been much improved this season and rookie quarterback Bo Nix has looked like a keeper long term. It won't be a high-scoring game, but Denver's defense holds on late and gets the team its sixth win."

"It won't be a high-scoring game, but Denver's defense holds on late and gets the team its sixth win."



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Broncos (-2.5) Broncos Broncos Falcons Falcons Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: 49ers -9, O/U 47.5 via DraftKings

"The Seahawks are coming off a bye, while the 49ers are off a tough victory at Tampa. The 49ers are getting healthier, which again makes them a Super Bowl contender. They blew out the Seahawks in the first meeting a few weeks ago. That will be the same formula here as the 49ers offense rolls against a so-so Seattle defense."

CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco is taking San Francisco to cover the spread vs. Seattle. Read his breakdown of every Week 11 game.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks at 49ers (-6.5) 49ers Seahawks 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Bills -1, O/U 48.5 via FanDuel

"If this game ends up being like every other Chiefs game this season, then that means it's going to be an instant classic that goes down to the wire. The Chiefs have won nine games and seven of those have been decided by one score and five of those seven have been so dramatic that they probably should all get their own "30 for 30" documentary at some point.

Here are Kansas City's wildest wins so far:

Week 1: Chiefs beat Ravens 27-20 after Isaiah Likely's toe is ruled out of bounds in the end zone on the final play of the game.

Week 2: Chiefs beat Bengals 26-25 after Harrison Butker hits a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game.

Week 3: Chiefs beat Falcons 22-17 after Atlanta fails on a fourth-and-1 from Kansas City's 13-yard line with under a minute left to play.

Week 9: Chiefs beat Buccaneers 30-24 after Kareem Hunt scores a walk-off TD in overtime.

Week 10: Chiefs beat Broncos 16-14 after Leo Chenal blocks a 35-yard field goal on the final play of the game.

At this point, my only theory is that God is betting big money on the Chiefs each week. Just kidding, we all know that God doesn't gamble on football.

Although the Bills can't seem to beat the Chiefs in the playoffs, that hasn't been the case in the regular season. This will mark the fourth straight year that the Bills have had to play a regular-season game against the Chiefs and they won in 2021, they won in 2022, they won in 2023 and I feel like they're going to also win in 2024.

The one reason I love the Bills here is because Josh Allen is always at his best when he plays at home and he's even better when he's playing the Chiefs. A big reason the Bills are 3-0 in their past three regular season games against Kansas City is because Allen always seems to play like Superman when he faces the Chiefs. In those three wins, he's averaged 292.3 passing yards per game and he's thrown nine touchdown passes compared to just one interception. On the other hand, Mahomes has six interceptions in those same three regular season games. The Chiefs quarterback always seems to flop against the Bills in the regular season and I'm starting to think he's doing it on purpose: He loses the regular-season game so that he's extra motivated to beat the Bills in the playoffs.

Mahomes is 3-0 in his last three playoff games against the Bills, but 0-3 in his past three regular-season games, and last I checked, this isn't a playoff game. The 1972 Dolphins will be able to pop their champagne on Sunday because the Chiefs are going down."

John Breech is taking the Bills to hand the Chiefs their first loss of the season. Check out Breech's other picks in his Week 11 column.

THE NFL TODAY will be live from Buffalo on Sunday. Fans can join the crew in Lot 6 at Highmark Stadium starting at noon ET on Nov. 17.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs at Bills (-2.5) Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Chiefs Bills Bills

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Open: Bengals -2, O/U 45

Before you make any Bengals vs. Chargers bets or NFL predictions, you neeed to see which side SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White is on. White is on an 18-6 roll (+1140) on Bengals spread picks, so you can trust him when it comes to Joe Burrow and Co.

We can tell you White is leaning toward the Under in this matchup

We can tell you White is leaning toward the Under in this matchup, but to check out his official against-the-spread pick, head on over to SportsLine.

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals at Chargers (-1.5) Chargers Bengals Bengals Chargers Bengals Chargers Bengals Chargers

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Open: Cowboys -3, O/U 49

Two teams looking to snap losing streaks clash in Texas, when the Houston Texans take on the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football." If you want some advice on how to bet this prime-time game, look to SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein. He's on a 25-9 roll (+1490) on picks involving the Cowboys!

We can tell you he's leaning Under on the total

We can tell you he's leaning Under on the total, but to check out his official against-the-spread pick, head on over to SportsLine.