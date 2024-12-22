NFL Week 16 live updates, scores, highlights: Joe Burrow continues MVP-type season; Aaron Rodgers looks sharp

Everything to know about Week 16 right here

Christmas is around the corner, which means the NFL regular season is coming to a close. But there's still plenty to sort out before the playoffs begin in the second weekend of January.

The biggest game of the day is between the Eagles and Commanders, as Philadelphia will clinch the NFC East with a victory over their division rival. Elsewhere, the Bengals will look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive against the Browns, the Falcons will turn to rookie Michael Penix Jr. as they look to stay in the NFC South race versus the Giants, and the Jaguars and Raiders will face off in a matchup that has major implications for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 16. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 16 schedule

Thursday

Chargers 34, Broncos 27 (Takeaways)

Saturday

Chiefs 27, Texans 19 (Takeaways)
Ravens 34, Steelers 17 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Cardinals at Panthers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Lions at Bears, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Rams at Jets, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Giants at Falcons, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Eagles at Commanders, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Vikings at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Jaguars at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Patriots at Bills, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
49ers at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Saints at Packers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Bijan bounces it out for the TD

Bijan Robinson puts the Falcons up double-digits after this creative TD. He's someone who will certainly make life easier on Michael Penix Jr. 

 
Panthers running roughshod over Cardinals

Whoa, what is going on in Carolina? Bryce is balling on the Cardinals, who didn't even have a chance to get off the plane before going down double digits. 

 
Jonathan Taylor 65 yards to the house

I'll post the link to the GoFundMe for Amani Hooker's ankles when I find it. 

Jonathan Taylor made one swift cut, and he was GONE for the 65-yard TD. Colts take a 14-7 lead over the Titans. 

 
Jessie Bates pick-six

He's one of the most underrated defenders in the NFL today. Bates baited Drew Lock into this bad throw, and he took it back for six. 

 
Bengals up 14-0 on lowly Browns

The Bengals were double-digit favorites on the Browns, and that line was apparently warranted. 

 
Jameson Williams 82-yard TD

The Bears are getting MAULED on their home field. Jameson Williams just went 82 yards to the house for the Lions, who are up 20-0. 

 
Saquon 2 TDs in first quarter

Saquon Barkley should absolutely be in the MVP conversation. He now has two touchdowns in the FIRST quarter. The Penn State product went untouched for 68 yards on this trip to the end zone. Terrible defensive effort from Washington. 

 
Bryce Young going full RB

Whatever Bryce Young's rushing prop was, he's already gone Over. Young has 62 rushing yards on three carries, and this TD! 

 
Tyrone Tracy toe-taps for the TD

Can you tell he's a former wide receiver? Check out this impressive TD catch from Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Giants strike first vs. Falcons. 

 
Lions dominating Bears early 

Detroit is dealing with numerous injuries, but the Lions look like the same old Lions early in Week 16. They are already up 10 on the rival Bears. 

 
Kenny Pickett throws TD to A.J. Brown with Jalen Hurts injured

Hurts exited the game due to a possible concussion, so in comes Kenny Pickett. The former Steelers' first-round pick hit A.J. Brown for the score. Eagles go up 14-0 on the Commanders early. 

 
Aaron Rodgers dime to Davante Adams

Starting right where they left off. Don't give Aaron Rodgers time to throw, because he will make you pay. He threads the needle to Adams for the score. 

 
Joe Burrow, are you kidding me?

How did he pull this off? Joe Burrow found a way to throw a touchdown to Tee Higgins while he was going down to the ground! That's some insane arm talent.

 
Calvin Ridley catches 38-yard TD

This has to be one of the easiest touchdowns Calvin Ridley has scored in the NFL. He just ran by his defender, and Mason Rudolph placed the ball perfectly for the TD. 

 
Saquon scores first TD of NFL Sunday

Saquon fantasy owners rejoice. The Eagles didn't tush-push this TD in. Saquon scores the first TD of NFL Sunday. 

 
Browns fumble at the goal line! 

D'Onta Foreman got the call at the goal line, and FUMBLED away possession! 

The hot start from the Browns is erased by a turnover. 

 
Jerome Ford grabs 66 yards on first play from scrimmage

Someone forgot to tell the Browns they were double-digit underdogs. Jerome Ford set the tone for Cleveland's offense on the FIRST play of the game!

 
Kevin Steimle
December 22, 2024, 4:10 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 11:10 am EST

