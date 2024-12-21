Ravens-Steelers score, takeaways: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry deliver as Baltimore clinches playoff berth

Ravens tack on another FG
Tucker is now 2 of 2 on field goals today. Ravens two minutes away from clinching a playoff berth.
The Baltimore Ravens captured a playoff berth on Saturday, but they accomplished much more than that after vanquishing their arch rival at home.
Baltimore's 34-17 win over Pittsburgh snapped the Ravens' four-game losing streak over the Steelers, who missed an opportunity to clinch their first division title since 2020. Instead, the Ravens now have a chance to steal the AFC North from Pittsburgh during the season's final two weeks.
Three touchdown passes by Lamar Jackson (who recorded his first win over the Steelers since 2019), 162 rushing yards from Derrick Henry and two turnovers by Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson were the game's biggest storylines. Baltimore parlayed both of Wilson's turnovers into touchdowns, with Marlon Humphrey's pick-six early in the fourth quarter serving as the game's biggest play.
Wilson's first turnover, a fumble after he was hit by safety Ar'Darius Washington deep in Ravens territory, set up Baltimore's go-ahead scoring drive as the Ravens took a 17-10 halftime lead. Pittsburgh tied the game on a Wilson touchdown pass late in the third quarter, but the Ravens responded with 17 unanswered points that included Humphrey's pick-six that made it a two-possession game.
Pittsburgh (10-5) has lost two straight games, while Baltimore (10-5) is riding a two-game winning streak following their Week 14 bye.
Here's a closer look at how Baltimore got it done.
Baltimore's five losses earlier in the year were largely due to self-inflicted wounds. On Saturday, however, the Ravens played cleaner and were able to atone for the mistakes they did make, such as Jackson's interception to Minkah Fitzpatrick that gave the Steelers an opportunity to tie the score. But Humphrey came up with the pick-six two plays later, and Pittsburgh never threatened again.
Justin Tucker, who missed two field goals in Baltimore's Week 11 loss in Pittsburgh, made both of his kicks Saturday, which included a 51-yard boot that extended the Ravens' lead to 17-7 in the second quarter.
Baltimore's running game was clicking on all cylinders, too. Henry's 75 rushing yards in the first half exceeded his total for the entire game when the Ravens faced the Steelers five weeks ago. Henry looked like former Steelers bulldozer Jerome Bettis as he became the fourth-fastest player in NFL history to reach 11,000 career rushing yards and 100 career touchdown runs.
Defensively, the Ravens consistently put pressure on Wilson, especially linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who racked up 1.5 sacks. The unit also came up with two of the game's biggest plays.
In Week 11, Pittsburgh feasted on two Baltimore turnovers and two missed field goals by Tucker. On Saturday, the Steelers were unable to recover three Ravens fumbles that included linebacker Alex Highsmith's strip-sack of Jackson on the game's first drive. Tucker, as alluded to earlier, also didn't miss the kicks he missed in Pittsburgh.
Defensively, the Steelers were unable to mask the absence of four starters that included three in the secondary. Pittsburgh ruled three defensive starters out prior to kickoff before losing starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the first quarter.
For a second straight game, Pittsburgh's offense committed costly turnovers. Last week, it was Najee Harris' fumble with the Steelers in scoring position. On Saturday, it was Wilson's fumble late in the first half as well as his pick-six that essentially ended the game. On both turnovers, Wilson didn't get much help from tight end MyCole Pruitt, who was on the receiving end of Wilson's first touchdown pass (Cordarrelle Patterson caught Wilson's second touchdown). Pruitt didn't make much of an attempt to block Washington before he forced the fumble of Wilson, who was likely expecting Pruitt to block for him.
On the pick, Pruitt wasn't in position to catch the ball (he also didn't do a good enough job blocking his defender before going out for the pass), but Wilson is more to blame for what transpired. He would have been better served throwing the ball away as he was under duress.
Pittsburgh received an inspired effort from Calvin Austin III, who has stepped up this season as the team's No. 2 receiver. The Steelers' other receivers continue to come up short, though, a fact that is made more glaring with George Pickens' absence as he deals with an injury. The Steelers' running game was solid, but they didn't get nearly enough opportunities.
After falling behind early, the Steelers tied the score and were in position to take the lead after getting a short field following a 14-yard punt by Jordan Stout. But Washington's forced fumble of Wilson turned the game on its head; it stopped a sure Steelers scoring drive in its tracks while setting up the Ravens' go-ahead scoring drive.
Humphrey's first career pick-six couldn't have come at a better time. The veteran corner read the play before stepping in front of Pruitt and racing to pay dirt.
"It feels good. Any win feels good, especially against a rival like this. Got the little monkey off my back for the time being." -- Jackson during his postgame interview with Fox when asked about getting his second career win over Pittsburgh.
Both teams have quick turnarounds. Baltimore will travel to face Houston on Christmas Day. The Texans fell to 9-6 on Saturday after losing to the Chiefs in Kansas City. The Steelers will also play on Christmas, hosting Kansas City in a game that will have definite playoff implications.
Jackson throws a bomb to Flowers, who bullies Steelers rookie CB Beanie Bishop for a 49-yard gain. Ravens in position to add to their lead.
There's still 7 minutes to play, but hard to envision the Ravens blowing this.
What a crazy sequence of events. Just after Fitzpatrick's pick, Marlon Humphrey picks off Wilson and runs to pay dirt, giving the Ravens a 30-17 lead with 13:06 left.
That one's on Pruitt, who didn't make any attempt at trying to catch the ball.
Steelers fans have been waiting for Minkah Fitzpatrick get a turnover. Well, he just did at a very crucial moment. Fitzpatrick picks off Jackson just after the Ravens entered the red zone. Steelers have life after it looked like the Ravens were about to take complete control of the game.
Wilson launches it deep to Calvin Austin III, but it never had a chance. Austin wasn't close to the ball and Kyle Hamilton able to get the pass deflection.
I don't mind the decision to go for it, but that was a bad play call. Almost looked like they would have been content with the Ravens picking it off.
Meanwhile, Henry rips off a 44-yard run on the very next play. Fitzpatrick came in on a blitz but missed him.
Steelers, trailing 24-17, are on the other side of the 50 and are facing a fourth down with the fourth quarter about to start. The Steelers initially lined up like they were going for it, now they get some time to talk it over.
I'd go for it personally. Defense hasn't played terribly well anyways and Russ has made several clutch throws already.
Jackson responds by hitting Mark Andrews for his third TD pass of the night with 1:50 left in the quarter. Ravens had a short field after Chris Boswell's kickoff went out of bounds, giving the Ravens the ball at the 40.
Ravens ahead 24-17. High scoring game for Steelers-Ravens.
Joey Porter Jr. has been ruled out with a calf injury. It's Cory Trice the rest of the way at corner opposite fellow backup James Pierre.
Another big completion to Austin sets up Wilson's TD pass to Cordarrelle Patterson for a game-tying score. Patterson made an incredible catch as he was falling down.
Wilson throws his trademark moon ball to Calvin Austin, who reels it in on the far sideline for a 44-yard pickup. Steelers getting close to Boswell's range.
Marlon Humphrey down for the Ravens. Looks like he has something in his eye.
Elandon Roberts stuffs Henry on third-and-1, forcing the Ravens to punt on their first drive of the second half. Steelers offense needs to possess the ball on this drive. They were killed on time of possession in Philly and a similar situation is unfolding today. They ran the ball just 11 times in the first half despite consistently getting yards on easy carry.
The Steelers punt after Wilson settles for a short completion to Jefferson on third down. Warren got nothing on his first down run, which set the tone for the rest of the drive.
Score: Ravens 17-10
First downs: Ravens 15-11
Third down: Ravens 2-5, Steelers 2-4
Total yards: Ravens 201-170
Red zone: Ravens 2-2, Steelers 1-1
TOP: Ravens 16:24
Jackson: 8 of 15, 89 yards, 2 TD's, 1 sack
Wilson: 12 of 16, 110 yards, 1 TD, 2 sacks
Wilson: 27 yards on 3 carries
Harris: 23 yards on 4 carries
Warren: 25 yards on 4 carries
Steelers: 75 yards on 11 carries
Henry: 75 yards on 13 carries
Flowers: 37 yards on 3 catches
Warren: 38 yards on 3 catches
Justin Tucker -- who missed two field goals in Pittsburgh in Week 11 -- drills a 51-yard FG to extend the Ravens' lead to 17-7 with 1:43 left until halftime. Things are happening for Ravens today that didn't happen five weeks ago in Pittsburgh. Ravens haven't committed a TO yet (they had two in the first half in Week 11) and are making up for their mistakes with big plays of their own.
A few Jackson completions and a punishing run by has Baltimore on Pittsburgh's 34-yard-line at the two-minute warning. Jackson is picking on Trice, who is in for Joey Porter after Porter sustained an injury in the first quarter. Henry is already up to 74 yards, 11 more than he had in Pittsburgh in Week 11.
Wilson had Calvin Austin III open underneath on third down, but pressure up the gut by Nnamdi Madubuike forced Wilson to keep the ball. He was ultimately sacked by the veteran Kyle Van Noy, who collected his 10th sack of the campaign.
Ravens have the ball and a 14-7 lead with just under six minutes left in the first half.
Jackson hits Bateman for a short TD to cap off a 96-yard scoring drive following Wilson's fumble. Jackson taking full advantage of Pittsburgh's injury plagued secondary.
Hill is out for the remainder of the game with a head injury. The Ravens are extremely thin at RB now as third string RB Keaton Mitchell is inactive.
Jackson hits Flowers for 14 yards, but they tack on another 15 yards after Minkah Fitzpatrick grabbed Flowers' face mask.
Hill is down after ripping off a 25-yard run down the near sideline. Hill fell hard on his head after getting tackled by Steelers DB Damontae Kazee, who is filling in for injured DeShon Elliott.
Wilson broke free for a nice run, but he fumbled after getting hit by Ravens DB Ar'Darius Washington inside the 10-yard-line. Wilson's toughness is commendable, but he should have slid in that situation instead of going for the score. Turnover ends what was a promising drive for Steelers.
Baltimore forced to punt as Jackson was under pressure on that drive. Highsmith forced him to throw high and incomplete on second down. On third down, Jackson was flushed from the pocket and threw an errant pass to Flowers.
Things got worse for Baltimore moments later when Jordan Stout shanked a punt that went just 14 yards. Steelers will start at their own 44 early in the second quarter.
Wilson hits a wide open MyCole Pruitt for a TD off play-action on the first play of the second quarter. Wilson actually had two teammates open but decided to throw to Pruitt, who has his first TD of the year.
An impressive completion from Wilson to Van Jefferson has put Pittsburgh at the Ravens' 1-yard-line with the second quarter about to start. Pittsburgh's offense has quickly found its rhythm, but was a big key if they were going to upset Baltimore. Wilson has made two impressive plays on this drive, and Harris and Warren are making an early impact.
Wilson extends the Steelers' second drive after scrambling and hitting WR Ben Skowronek for a first down on third-and-7. Steelers move the chains despite Wilson getting sacked by Michael Pierce two plays earlier. Ravens are applying pressure on Wilson.
Jackson throws his 35th TD of the season, this one to TE Isaiah Likley, to take an early lead. Likely was wide open b/c Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was locked in on RB Derrick Henry, whose punishing runs helped set up the TD. Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. left the game after tackling Henry just prior to the TD.
Baltimore muffed a punt after the Steelers went three and out, but they are able to pounce on the ball. The Steelers have had two golden chances to record the game's first TO but have come up empty both times.
Alex Highsmith strip sacked Lamar Jackson, but the Ravens pounced on the fumble. The sack contributed to a Baltimore punt, which was downed inside the 10-yard-line. The Ravens had picked up a pair of first downs to move into Steelers territory.
Baltimore started Week 11 matchup with the ball, but fumbled it away, leading to the first of Chris Boswell's six FG's in the Steelers eventual 18-16 win.
Pittsburgh obviously wants to win today, but the objective all year has been to make the playoffs and do damage when they get there. The Steelers haven't won a playoff game since 2016 and they are intent on ending that.
Tomlin is likely erring on the side of caution today when it comes to his injured players, just like he has all year up to this point. That being said, T.J. Watt is playing after injuring his ankle late last week.