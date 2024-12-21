Ravens-Steelers score, takeaways: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry deliver as Baltimore clinches playoff berth

The Baltimore Ravens captured a playoff berth on Saturday, but they accomplished much more than that after vanquishing their arch rival at home.

Baltimore's 34-17 win over Pittsburgh snapped the Ravens' four-game losing streak over the Steelers, who missed an opportunity to clinch their first division title since 2020. Instead, the Ravens now have a chance to steal the AFC North from Pittsburgh during the season's final two weeks.

Three touchdown passes by Lamar Jackson (who recorded his first win over the Steelers since 2019), 162 rushing yards from Derrick Henry and two turnovers by Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson were the game's biggest storylines. Baltimore parlayed both of Wilson's turnovers into touchdowns, with Marlon Humphrey's pick-six early in the fourth quarter serving as the game's biggest play.

Wilson's first turnover, a fumble after he was hit by safety Ar'Darius Washington deep in Ravens territory, set up Baltimore's go-ahead scoring drive as the Ravens took a 17-10 halftime lead. Pittsburgh tied the game on a Wilson touchdown pass late in the third quarter, but the Ravens responded with 17 unanswered points that included Humphrey's pick-six that made it a two-possession game.

Pittsburgh (10-5) has lost two straight games, while Baltimore (10-5) is riding a two-game winning streak following their Week 14 bye.

Here's a closer look at how Baltimore got it done.

Why the Ravens won

Baltimore's five losses earlier in the year were largely due to self-inflicted wounds. On Saturday, however, the Ravens played cleaner and were able to atone for the mistakes they did make, such as Jackson's interception to Minkah Fitzpatrick that gave the Steelers an opportunity to tie the score. But Humphrey came up with the pick-six two plays later, and Pittsburgh never threatened again.

Justin Tucker, who missed two field goals in Baltimore's Week 11 loss in Pittsburgh, made both of his kicks Saturday, which included a 51-yard boot that extended the Ravens' lead to 17-7 in the second quarter.

Baltimore's running game was clicking on all cylinders, too. Henry's 75 rushing yards in the first half exceeded his total for the entire game when the Ravens faced the Steelers five weeks ago. Henry looked like former Steelers bulldozer Jerome Bettis as he became the fourth-fastest player in NFL history to reach 11,000 career rushing yards and 100 career touchdown runs.

Defensively, the Ravens consistently put pressure on Wilson, especially linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who racked up 1.5 sacks. The unit also came up with two of the game's biggest plays.

Why the Steelers lost

In Week 11, Pittsburgh feasted on two Baltimore turnovers and two missed field goals by Tucker. On Saturday, the Steelers were unable to recover three Ravens fumbles that included linebacker Alex Highsmith's strip-sack of Jackson on the game's first drive. Tucker, as alluded to earlier, also didn't miss the kicks he missed in Pittsburgh.

Defensively, the Steelers were unable to mask the absence of four starters that included three in the secondary. Pittsburgh ruled three defensive starters out prior to kickoff before losing starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the first quarter.

For a second straight game, Pittsburgh's offense committed costly turnovers. Last week, it was Najee Harris' fumble with the Steelers in scoring position. On Saturday, it was Wilson's fumble late in the first half as well as his pick-six that essentially ended the game. On both turnovers, Wilson didn't get much help from tight end MyCole Pruitt, who was on the receiving end of Wilson's first touchdown pass (Cordarrelle Patterson caught Wilson's second touchdown). Pruitt didn't make much of an attempt to block Washington before he forced the fumble of Wilson, who was likely expecting Pruitt to block for him.

On the pick, Pruitt wasn't in position to catch the ball (he also didn't do a good enough job blocking his defender before going out for the pass), but Wilson is more to blame for what transpired. He would have been better served throwing the ball away as he was under duress.

Pittsburgh received an inspired effort from Calvin Austin III, who has stepped up this season as the team's No. 2 receiver. The Steelers' other receivers continue to come up short, though, a fact that is made more glaring with George Pickens' absence as he deals with an injury. The Steelers' running game was solid, but they didn't get nearly enough opportunities.

Turning point

After falling behind early, the Steelers tied the score and were in position to take the lead after getting a short field following a 14-yard punt by Jordan Stout. But Washington's forced fumble of Wilson turned the game on its head; it stopped a sure Steelers scoring drive in its tracks while setting up the Ravens' go-ahead scoring drive.

Play of the game

Humphrey's first career pick-six couldn't have come at a better time. The veteran corner read the play before stepping in front of Pruitt and racing to pay dirt.

Quotable

"It feels good. Any win feels good, especially against a rival like this. Got the little monkey off my back for the time being." -- Jackson during his postgame interview with Fox when asked about getting his second career win over Pittsburgh.

What's next

Both teams have quick turnarounds. Baltimore will travel to face Houston on Christmas Day. The Texans fell to 9-6 on Saturday after losing to the Chiefs in Kansas City. The Steelers will also play on Christmas, hosting Kansas City in a game that will have definite playoff implications.