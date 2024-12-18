There is a team lurking in the NFC that nobody will want to play come playoff time.

It's the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

I thought the Bucs could be a playoff team this season. In fact, I picked them to win the NFC South. But after watching them do what they did to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, I am even more impressed by what they are as a team.

After falling behind, 17-10, in the second quarter, looking like a team that would flounder on the road, the Bucs scored 30 unanswered points in the second half on their way to a 40-17 blowout.

The Bucs had 505 total yards, 222 on the ground, and Baker Mayfield threw four touchdown passes against the league's top-ranked scoring defense. The Tampa Bay defense harassed Justin Herbert all day long and limited him to 195 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. In the second half, he couldn't do much of anything.

The Bucs are now 8-6 heading to the final three games, leading the NFC South. Mayfield is a big reason why. He has 32 passing touchdowns, the most of his career. He threw two to Mike Evans on Sunday, both on big plays for the veteran receiver. When you combine a tough, bruising running attack with Mayfield's right arm, the offense is tough to stop.

The defense has had injury issues all season, but getting their corners healthy and getting defensive lineman Calijah Kancey going has been big for that unit. The starting safeties are still out, but the backups held up against Herbert.

Tampa Bay is up to 12th in my Power Rankings this week. It closes the season with a road game at Dallas this week, followed by home games against the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. Those teams have a combined record of 14-28, which means the Bucs have a real shot to run the table.

If they do, they'll win the NFC South, clinch the third or fourth seed in the playoffs and play a home game. Like I said, nobody will want to play this team in the postseason. They can score on anybody and when the defense is healthy, that unit can be really good -- a great mix of young and old on that side of the ball.

Tampa Bay showed last year it could win with Mayfield and gang in the playoffs. Now they are seasoned some, which should make them even more dangerous this time around. That's why they have to be considered a team that can go on a run in the playoffs and seem to be getting hot at just the right time.