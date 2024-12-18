There is a team lurking in the NFC that nobody will want to play come playoff time.
It's the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
I thought the Bucs could be a playoff team this season. In fact, I picked them to win the NFC South. But after watching them do what they did to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, I am even more impressed by what they are as a team.
After falling behind, 17-10, in the second quarter, looking like a team that would flounder on the road, the Bucs scored 30 unanswered points in the second half on their way to a 40-17 blowout.
The Bucs had 505 total yards, 222 on the ground, and Baker Mayfield threw four touchdown passes against the league's top-ranked scoring defense. The Tampa Bay defense harassed Justin Herbert all day long and limited him to 195 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. In the second half, he couldn't do much of anything.
The Bucs are now 8-6 heading to the final three games, leading the NFC South. Mayfield is a big reason why. He has 32 passing touchdowns, the most of his career. He threw two to Mike Evans on Sunday, both on big plays for the veteran receiver. When you combine a tough, bruising running attack with Mayfield's right arm, the offense is tough to stop.
The defense has had injury issues all season, but getting their corners healthy and getting defensive lineman Calijah Kancey going has been big for that unit. The starting safeties are still out, but the backups held up against Herbert.
Tampa Bay is up to 12th in my Power Rankings this week. It closes the season with a road game at Dallas this week, followed by home games against the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. Those teams have a combined record of 14-28, which means the Bucs have a real shot to run the table.
If they do, they'll win the NFC South, clinch the third or fourth seed in the playoffs and play a home game. Like I said, nobody will want to play this team in the postseason. They can score on anybody and when the defense is healthy, that unit can be really good -- a great mix of young and old on that side of the ball.
Tampa Bay showed last year it could win with Mayfield and gang in the playoffs. Now they are seasoned some, which should make them even more dangerous this time around. That's why they have to be considered a team that can go on a run in the playoffs and seem to be getting hot at just the right time.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Chiefs
|They are back in the top spot with the Detroit Lions losing. The injury to Patrick Mahomes could impact whether they get the top seed in the AFC, especially with three games in 10 days.
|1
|13-1-0
|2
Eagles
|They keep on rolling in the NFC East, and the passing game came alive against the Steelers. But they do face a tough game on the road against the Commanders this week.
|1
|12-2-0
|3
Bills
|Winning at Detroit against the Lions was a big statement game. The past two weeks have showed that to beat this team, you might need to score 40 or more. Josh Allen is the MVP right now.
|2
|11-3-0
|4
Lions
|The defense just isn't good enough. That could be the undoing for this dynamic offensive-led team. The loss to the Bills exposed that defense, and now they have more injury losses with defensive tackle Alim McNeill and corner Carlton Davis. It's a shame.
|3
|12-2-0
|5
Vikings
|It was a little disjointed against the Bears, but they just keep on winning. They face a tough road game at Seattle this week as they eye the potential division title.
|1
|12-2-0
|6
Packers
|They showed a physical brand of football in beating up on the Seahawks on Sunday night. This team is a real threat in the NFC.
|1
|10-4-0
|7
Steelers
|The offense was lifeless in the loss to the Eagles. That opens up new questions about Russell Wilson as they head to Baltimore to play the Ravens.
|1
|10-4-0
|8
Ravens
|They came out of their bye with an impressive beatdown of the Giants. Now comes a monster divisional game with the Steelers.
|--
|9-5-0
|9
Broncos
|Bo Nix had a rough outing against the Colts, but they still found a way to win a game where he didn't play well. The defense makes a lot of big plays.
|2
|9-5-0
|10
Commanders
|They looked dominant for much of the game against the Saints, but wilted late and made it a close game. They can't do that this week against the Eagles or they will pay.
|2
|9-5-0
|11
Rams
|They now lead the NFC West, which is amazing. Sean McVay deserves a ton of credit for getting this team to this position.
|2
|8-6-0
|12
Buccaneers
|As they get healthier, they get better. Baker Mayfield is having his best season yet.
|2
|8-6-0
|13
Chargers
|That was a horrible showing against the Bucs. They have lost two straight and now face a big Thursday game on the road against the Broncos.
|4
|8-6-0
|14
Texans
|They have clinched the AFC South, but the next three weeks have to be about getting right for the playoffs. It's still not like we expected so far for their offense.
|1
|9-5-0
|15
Seahawks
|They got pushed around by the Packers and now face a tough final three games with Geno Smith banged up. Their playoff chances don't look great.
|5
|8-6-0
|16
Cardinals
|They impressed in beating up on the Patriots to keep their playoff hopes alive. Kyler Murray bounced back after a few tough games.
|1
|7-7-0
|17
Colts
|The Jonathan Taylor mistake of dropping the ball as he went into the end zone could end up costing them a chance to make the playoffs. What a horrible play that turned a victory into a loss against the Broncos.
|1
|6-8-0
|18
Bengals
|It's a shame they probably won't make the playoffs because the offense is dynamic. Joe Burrow has been MVP good all year.
|2
|6-8-0
|19
Dolphins
|They are basically done now after losing to the Texans. Tua Tagovailoa had a rough day on a stage where they needed him to be better.
|1
|6-8-0
|20
49ers
|Brock Purdy came up small in a big game against the Rams. They have an outside shot at the playoffs, but they can't afford another loss.
|1
|6-8-0
|21
Falcons
|They stayed alive in the division race by beating the Raiders on Monday night, but it sure wasn't pretty. Kirk Cousins still doesn't look right.
|--
|7-7-0
|22
Cowboys
|They showed some fight in beating up on the Panthers. The defense played really well as Dallas' slim playoff hopes remain alive.
|4
|6-8-0
|23
Bears
|This season continues to spiral downward. The offense just isn't very good right now, and it's time to start looking to 2025 and a new coach.
|1
|4-10-0
|24
Browns
|Jameis Winston still makes way too many mistakes, which is why he was benched against the Chiefs. They have quarterback issues heading into next season.
|--
|3-11-0
|25
Saints
|A season that started with so much hope is ending on a downer. They have a challenging offseason for whoever is coaching this group.
|2
|5-9-0
|26
Panthers
|So much for the strides Bryce Young was making playing quarterback. He wasn't good in the loss to the Cowboys.
|1
|3-11-0
|27
Jets
|Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams was the difference in beating the Jaguars last week. It's a bit of a tease for Jets fans since they expected to see so much more of that.
|3
|4-10-0
|28
Jaguars
|They have a star in receiver Brian Thomas Jr., which is good for the future. He is going to be special for whoever coaches this team and for Trevor Lawrence.
|1
|3-11-0
|29
Titans
|Will Levis could be done as their starter. It just didn't work. They need to get a quarterback in the offseason.
|1
|3-11-0
|30
Patriots
|Drake Maye didn't do much in the Pats' loss to the Cardinals. They need to loosen things up a bit and let him throw it around in the final three games.
|1
|3-11-0
|31
Giants
|Things are so bad that it's hard to imagine there won't be changes -- big changes. Can Brian Daboll keep his job?
|--
|2-12-0
|32
Raiders
|With Desmond Ridder at quarterback, they have no chance. They are on their way to getting their quarterback in the draft next April.
|--
|2-12-0