NFL Week 16 Power Rankings: Cowboys on the rise after impressive win over Rams, 49ers drop four spots

The Philadelphia Eagles play host to the Dallas Cowboys this week, with the winner likely winning the NFC East. The Cowboys do win the division with a victory, while the Eagles would need to win the last two to lock up the division.

Let's just say Sunday's game is a big one for sure.

For much of this season, neither team has had that playoff look, with inconsistency plaguing both teams, the highs often followed by too many lows for usual division winners.

But the divisions are there for a reason, even if many will complain about the NFC East champion this year. Yes, the Cowboys and Eagles lack the look of Super Bowl contenders as we head to Week 16, but things change quickly in this league.

The Cowboys looked dead heading into Sunday's game with Los Angeles Rams, but they had the look of a contender again in a dominant 44-21 victory over the Rams, all but ending Los Angeles' playoff hopes.

The Cowboys ran it. They threw it. And they played good defense for much of the day.

That's playoff-winning football. But now they have to go play an Eagles team on the road, a team that has squeaked out close games the past two weeks against two bad NFC East teams.

If the Eagles are to beat the Cowboys this week, they need to be better – much better. Injuries have really crippled the Eagles, but now is not the time to wallow in pity.

The Cowboys are up to 13th in my Power Rankings, while the Eagles are one spot behind in the 14th spot. The winner is bound to be higher next week, but more importantly they will likely be the division winner.

And no matter what the record says, the division winner might just get hot come playoff time.