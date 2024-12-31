All season long, it was the same comments coming from fans and football analysts alike:

The Kansas City Chiefs weren't very good, winning games but barley skating through their schedule with close victories that exposed who they were as a team.

You heard it. I heard it. We all heard it.

it was wrong.

As we enter the final week of the season, the Chiefs will rest their starters this week as they've locked up the top seed in the AFC. Kansas City is 15-1 and will need to win two home playoff games to get to the Super Bowl in their quest to three-peat.

Yeah, not the same team. Not any good. Not the same Chiefs.

All those who said that forgot the Chiefs aren't about the regular season. We saw that last year when they went on the road and beat the Bills and Ravens in the playoffs on their way to winning it all.

This time, on their way to the top seed, they showed some flaws. But they still won games. That's the sign of a good team. It's also the sign of a team that will be playoff ready.

The Chiefs will end this season as the top team in my Power Rankings, no matter what happens this week. They earned it. It's hard to win 15 games in the NFL.

The flaws have been there all season, but with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, this team always has a chance to win it all and always seems to right things at the right time -- which is December into January. The three-peat possibility is real.

By moving left guard Joe Thuney to left tackle, the pass protection has been better. By getting Hollywood Brown back at receiver, they now have two players who can run on the outside in Brown and Xavier Worthy. That changes the dynamic of the offense.

The Kansas City defense hasn't been as good this year, but with Chris Jones and Trent McDuffie, they have stars to carry it, and we know stars show up in the playoffs. Jones always does.

Mostly, though, the postseason will once again be about Reid and Mahomes. They are both on their way to being considered the greatest ever at their jobs. If they win it all again to make it three Super Bowls in a row, they are in the conversation.

So, like I said all season long, don't worry about the Chiefs. The regular season is a tuneup for this group,. With two home playoff victories, they will be back to their third consecutive Super Bowl with a chance to win it.

Not very good, huh?

Yeah, sure.