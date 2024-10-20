NFL Week 7 injury updates, inactives: Tracking all injuries around league

Giants inactives
OLB Brian Burns (groin), DL Dexter Lawrence II (hip) and S Dane Belton (illness) were all questionable and are all active.
It's Week 7 and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries at this time of the season, some more than others.
The Titans will be without starting quarterback Will Levis, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury. The Rams are unlikely to have wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) against the Raiders, per ESPN.
Also, the Colts, who won't have running back Jonathan Taylor again, will have starting quarterback Anthony Richardson and wideout Michael Pittman Jr. active against the Dolphins.
Other superstars active Sunday include new Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and Browns running back Nick Chubb (knee). Also, the Vikings will get Aaron Jones back against the Lions.
Just who is healthy and good to go for Week 7? Well, we've got you covered there, so keep it locked for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.
TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring) was listed as out ahead of Sunday. CB Darius Slay (knee) was questionable and is active.
CB DJ Ivey (knee) was the only player given an injury designation on the Bengals and he was questionable.
QB Jameis Winston is now the emergency quarterback and Dorian Thompson-Robinson is now QB2 behind Deshaun Watson. RB Nick Chubb (knee) was questionable and is active. He will play for the first time in over a year, which is great news for an offense that desperately needs to find a rhythm.
WR Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder) is active after being listed as questionable.
WR Robert Woods (foot) and S Jimmie Ward (groin) were both ruled out ahead of their game against the Packers.
S Justin Simmons (hamstring) is active. OLB Lorenzo Carter (concussion) and ILB Troy Andersen (knee) were both ruled out ahead of the game.
RB Kenneth Walker III (illness) was questionable, but will play on what is his 24th birthday. OT Stone Forsythe (hand), CB Tre Brown (ankle), CB Tariq Woolen (ankle) and S Jerrick Reed II (ankle) were all ruled out ahead of the game.
QB Anthony Richardson (oblique) did not get an injury designation this week and will start. RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is out.
The Dolphins defense will be without S Jevon Holland, who was doubtful with a hand injury heading into the game. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hamstring/personal) was questionable and is not listed as an inactive player. Tyler Huntley will get the start at QB.
The Bills added Amari Cooper this week and he is expected to play. RB Ray Davis (calf) was questionable and is active.
As it was reported on Saturday, quarterback Will Levis is out and it's Mason Rudolph who will get the start.
RB Aaron Jones is active, after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.
OG Christian Mahogany (illness) was ruled out ahead of Sunday. CB Carlton Davis II (quad) was questionable and is active and OG Kevin Zeitler (groin) was questionable and is inactive.
Juju Smith-Schuster is expected to play, after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.
The Panthers offense is expected to have wide receiver Diontae Johnson as an option today.
The Colts are expected to have three of their questionable wide receivers, Michael Pittman (back), Josh Downs (toe) and Alec Pierce (shoulder), on the field today.
Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to play against the Panthers.
Rams' Cooper Kupp is questionable, but is unlikely to be out there against the Raiders. It will ultimately come down to the pre-game workout.
Another Rams wide receiver, Jordan Whittington, is expected to play. He was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.
Rhamondre Stevenson will be active for New England.
Travis Etienne Jr. is OUT for Jacksonville.