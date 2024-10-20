NFL Week 7 injury updates, inactives: Tracking all injuries around league

It's Week 7 and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries at this time of the season, some more than others.

The Titans will be without starting quarterback Will Levis, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury. The Rams are unlikely to have wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) against the Raiders, per ESPN.

Also, the Colts, who won't have running back Jonathan Taylor again, will have starting quarterback Anthony Richardson and wideout Michael Pittman Jr. active against the Dolphins.

Other superstars active Sunday include new Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and Browns running back Nick Chubb (knee). Also, the Vikings will get Aaron Jones back against the Lions.

Just who is healthy and good to go for Week 7? Well, we've got you covered there, so keep it locked for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.