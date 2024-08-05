For the first time in training camp, the Los Angeles Rams finally got to practice the NFL's new kickoff rule against another team. And after watching it in action, it seems Sean McVay still doesn't know how he feels about the play.

The Rams held a joint practice with the Chargers on Sunday, and after the two teams left the field, McVay was asked to give his thoughts on the new kickoff rule. It seems he's not completely sold on it just yet.

"It just feels weird," McVay said, via quotes distributed by the team. "It doesn't look like anything that has been anything I've been familiar with football."

Under the new rule, 21 of the 22 players on the field for the play will be lined up in the return team's territory. Of the 11 players on the kicking team, 10 of them will have to have their foot on the return team's 40-yard line while the kicker will be allowed to hang back at his own 35 where he'll be kicking off from.

As for the return team, it has a 5-yard setup zone that runs from its own 30 to its 35-yard line. Seven players from the receiving team must have their foot on the 35-yard line. The receiving team can also have two more players who are in the setup zone, but who aren't touching the 35-yard line. Those two players will be lined up outside the hashes. The receiving team can put one or two returners back to field the football, but if they decide to utilize just one returner, then the extra player has to line up in the set-up zone between the 30- and 35-yard line.

Here's what the new kickoff looked like in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 1:

McVay understands that the NFL is trying to cut down on collisions on kickoffs, but he still thinks the play is weird.

"I know the intent is right," McVay said. "We'll try to figure it out. I know everybody that's been involved in that has their intentions in the right place, but it's a very foreign-looking play. However we feel about it, we have to be able to adjust and make sure that we adapt and it can be something that's an advantage to us."

The Rams head coach also said it was nice to practice the new kickoff rule against another team because that means his team can now start to look to make "adjustments."

"It's one thing to work it against each other, but when you see it against some other teams, there will be a lot that we can really dive into with the film," McVay said.

After practicing it in training camp, the Rams will finally get to use the new rule in an actual game in less than a week. Los Angeles will be opening up its preseason on Aug. 11 with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys.