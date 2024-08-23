Thursday's joint practice between the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field wasn't just a meeting between two of the NFL's top eight teams from the 2023 season.

It was also a reunion of two collegiate teammates turned NFL All-Pros with Packers two-time Second Team All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander hosting and facing off against Ravens two-time First Team All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson. The duo played together at Louisville from 2015 to 2017.

"It was amazing," Alexander said on Thursday when asked about reuniting with and facing Jackson. "I've talked with him before today, so it just good seeing him. Seeing him smiling. ... Lamar is a hell of a competitor as we all know. It's just good to see him out there running around. I thought he tried to juke me one time, he almost got me. Thank God he didn't. I think our defense flew around today, and we look much better from last week [in the joint practice against the Denver Broncos]. This practice was important because I think it gives guys a little bit more confidence. We had one team to face last week [the Denver Broncos in a joint practice], and we could have did better. We're taking strides in the right step."

On draft night in 2018, their close bond became apparent for the world to see. The Packers selected Alexander 18th overall, and while he was doing an interview, Jackson was selected by the Ravens with the final pick of Round 1, which led to Alexander jumping up and down and celebrating Jackson going 32nd overall.

"It's always great to see that success," Alexander said. "We came in at the same time at Louisville. We did a bunch of interviews together, so it was like watching a distant cousin or brother. It's always good to see his success. I always joke with him and say, 'Man, when are we going to meet in the Super Bowl?' I think the time is coming soon."

Thursday marked the second time this offseason Alexander hinted that he is very optimistic about Green Bay's Super Bowl chances in the upcoming season with him talking about what a great birthday gift winning the Super Bowl would be a few weeks ago. Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowler and the NFL's highest-paid cornerback with a $21 million-average-per-year salary , and Jackson, the youngest quarterback in NFL history at the time of his second NFL MVP as a 27-year-old at the end of the 2023 regular season, have already accomplished a lot with the Super Bowl being one of the only things left on their respective career bucket lists.

"It's a testament of our work ethic," Alexander said. "We set in this league to be great, and we're both taking strides to do so. It's just fun watching it and watching us both grow and mature through this process."

The expressive cornerback had a playful reaction when he was asked about Jackson's weight loss this offseason.

"I'm not into really looking at another guy's figure honestly, but he looks fast and explosive to me," Alexander said.

Playing well against Jackson and the Ravens offense gives the Packers defense, which is in its first season under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, plenty of confidence going forward.

"I was super important," Alexander said of the unit's importance in the joint practice with Baltimore. "It gave everybody a little more confidence. We know the Ravens are a smashmouth team, so we know already knew that coming in that they were going to try to bullying us. But, I don't think our guys allowed that today, especially on our side of the ball. ... We still have more room to grow and that gets me excited. We haven't reached our pinnacle. Playing together in a hard practice like today, I think that's going to bring us closer."