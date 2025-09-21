Packers vs. Browns live updates: Score, analysis, stats, highlights for Week 3 game

The Green Bay Packers have established themselves a serious contender in the NFC, steamrolling through two of the NFC's best teams in the first five games of the season as they are off to a 2-0 start. Green Bay had 10 days off to prepare for a Cleveland Browns team that's seeking to avoid an 0-3 start to the season.

The Browns are 0-2 despite allowing just 383 total yards this season, boasting the No. 1 total defense in the NFL. This is the fewest total yards allowed for an 0-2 start since the 1994 Arizona Cardinals. Cleveland has a -4 turnover ratio, which has subsidized the strong defensive start. Joe Flacco has also struggle din his two starts at quarterback, as his 70.1 passer rating is the second worst in the league amongst non-rookie quarterbacks. Flacco has thrown three interceptions in two games.

Meanwhile, the Packers are rolling. They are the only team to win both games by multiple possessions this season and both their wins came against teams that won 11+ games from the previous season (had zero wins against such teams last year). They have allowed just nine pts and zero touchdowns in the first three quarters of games this season, and are allowing just 15.5 points per game overall (fourth in NFL). Micah Parsons has at least a 0.5 sack in both his games for the Packers.

Could the Browns pull off an upset or will the Packers keep rolling? Be sure to stay plugged into the live blog below for updates and analysis on the game!

Where to watch Packers vs. Browns