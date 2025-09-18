The Green Bay Packers are off to a terrific 2-0 start and offensive lineman Rasheed Walker thinks they have 15 more wins in them. On Thursday, Walker said the Packers have what it takes to run the table this season.

With impressive wins over the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders, two NFC title contenders, the Packers have asserted themselves as a legitimate Super Bowl threat. Looking around the rest of the league, Walker doesn't see any team that can claim superiority over Green Bay.

"The goal is to keep it going," Walker said. "I think we can go undefeated honestly. ... Pound for pound, I look at these teams, and I don't really see who's better than us honestly. That's why I can say that so confidently."

That's a bold call from Walker, especially with 88.2% of the regular season left to play. That said, it is hard to fault his confidence. The Packers' odds to win Super Bowl LX are now +650, according to DraftKings. Only the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens have better odds.

The Packers' defense looks like one of if not the best unit in the league. On the other side of the ball, Green Bay's offense has been clicking early. Even with some injuries at the wide receiver position, Jordan Love and the Packers have been moving the ball efficiently, and their 6.1 yards per play is tied for fifth in the NFL.

It does look like Green Bay is primed to keep its hot start rolling this weekend. The Packers are heavy favorites against the 0-2 Cleveland Browns. Although tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a knee injury in practice this week, the Packers should still have enough firepower to beat the Browns and get one step closer to proving Walker correct.