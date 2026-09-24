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Packers vs. Falcons live updates: Michael Penix returns for Atlanta on 'Thursday Night Football'

Keep up with all the latest news and highlights from Thursday night's game

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This is a big game for both the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers but for different reasons.

Atlanta is one of eight teams that are still in search of their first win. They are the only team whose offense has yet to enter the red zone. The Falcons surely hope that the return of Michael Penix Jr. can provide a spark to an offense that scored just 16 points during the season's first two games. Atlanta will need a big game from Bijan Robinson, who is still in search of his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season. 

For the Packers, a win would help them keep pace with the rest of the NFC North, one of the NFL's most competitive divisions. Green Bay is kicking off the home portion of its schedule tonight after splitting its first two road games. Keys for the Packers tonight include performing better on third down and in the red zone. The Packers' offense ranks 32nd and 26th in the league in those areas, and their defense ranks 24th and 28th, respectively. 

Who will come out on top tonight? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Where to watch Falcons vs. Packers live

  • When: Thursday, Sept. 24 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin 
  • TV: None | Stream: Prime
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Packers -4.5, O/U 42.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
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Welcome!

Welcome to our live coverage of tonight's game between the Falcons and Packers. This should be an entertaining game between two teams that could use a win. Atlanta is still in search of its first win, while Green Bay needs a win to keep pace in the ultra-competitive NFC South. 

We'll have both teams' inactive reports shortly. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2026, 10:40 PM
Sep. 24, 2026, 6:40 pm EDT
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