During his introductory press conference as the New England Patriots head coach on Monday, Mike Vrabel was asked about potentially adding New York Giants executive advisor Ryan Cowden to the front office. Vrabel responded by saying nothing had been finalized regarding the front office, but just hours later, it was reported that Cowden is set to reunite with Vrabel.

According to NFL Media, the Giants are allowing Cowden out of his current deal to join the Patriots front office under executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf. Ian Rapoport reports this was not an easy decision for the Giants, but that they didn't want to stop Cowden from pursuing an opportunity he wanted.

Cowden spent the past two seasons with the Giants as the executive advisor to general manager Joe Schoen, but previously worked with Vrabel when the two were members of the Tennessee Titans. During his time in Nashville, Cowden served as the vice president of player personnel, and was named the interim general manager when Jon Robinson was fired in 2022.

The 46-year-old Cowden has 25 years of NFL experience, working in scouting for the Carolina Panthers for 16 years before securing a promotion with the Titans in 2016. During his time in Carolina, the Panthers won two NFC championships, five NFC South titles and made the playoffs a total of six times. The Titans made the playoffs in four out of the seven seasons Cowden was in the front office, including an AFC Championship appearance in 2019.