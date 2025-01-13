FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- It's the dawn of a new era at 1 Patriots Place, where the club introduced Mike Vrabel as the 16th head coach in franchise history on Monday. This comes after a quick interview process conducted by the organization, who came to terms with Vrabel to be their next head coach essentially a week after their 2024 regular season came to a close. With Vrabel now acquired, New England will hope to have just as quick of a bounce-back to relevance after consecutive 4-13 campaigns.

"In the interview process, Mike showed us that he had a very deep understanding of our current team, and most importantly, he had a clear and focused strategy of how to get us back to the championship way that is not only so important to all of us but also something that I think our fan base really deserves and expects," Patriots owner Robert Kraft remarked as he opened up the introductory press conference from inside a pavilion at Gillette Stadium.

As Kraft noted, it was roughly 15 months ago when the team gathered in the very same spot to welcome Vrabel into the Patriots Hall of Fame after a tenure with the organization as a player that resulted in three Super Bowl championships.

"Excited to get to work," Vrabel said in his opening statement. "Excited to meet the people in this building that have made this place special, find out what they need, find out how I can help them, how I can help them do their job better, how we can enhance the stuff that we do well and then find out what the areas of focus are and get to work. I want to galvanize our football team. I want to galvanize this building. I want to galvanize our fans."

For more on how Vrabel's introductory press conference unfolded, check out our main takeaways below.

"Dynamic" quarterback a draw

Vrabel was arguably the hottest coaching candidate this hiring cycle and while he does have a prior relationship with the Patriots organization, he did acknowledge that the presence of rising second-year quarterback Drake Maye was a contributing factor in wanting to return to Foxborough.

"I think the ability to have open dialogue with Robert and Jonathan was something that was critical," Vrabel said when asked what separated New England from the rest of the openings. "Eliot and his staff, obviously what I believe and what everybody else believes is a young, dynamic quarterback. We have some youth on the roster. We have some veteran players who have kind of seen both sides of it and understand, and that will help me and will help our players get back to that success and understand how hard it is."

Coordinator positions "far from solidified"

With Vrabel now installed atop the coaching masthead, now the rest of the coaching positions are pushed further into the limelight, particularly the coordinator positions. Offensively, Josh McDaniels' name has been floated as a possible option for Vrabel's staff at his familiar coordinator position, but Vrabel suggested that no one has officially been hired for those roles just yet.

"No, that's far from solidified," he said.

Numerous references to Eliot Wolf

One of the major questions coming into the Vrabel era is the power dynamic between the head coach and the front office, specifically executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf. The first question Vrabel was asked was regarding the type of player he wants to bring into Foxborough, and the new head coach instantly made reference to Wolf.

That was just one of the numerous nods to Wolf throughout the presser, which may be an indication that these two will be in tandem going forward even with reports that the Patriots will be adding Ryan Cowden -- who worked with Vrabel in Tennessee -- to the front office.

When asked about who has roster control and control over the draft board, Vrabel noted: " I think the most important thing is there's a shared organizational vision for what we want to do and how we want to work and how we want to acquire players. There's numerous ways to acquire players through free agency, trade, draft, post-draft process, post after training camp. Again, I'm just excited to sit down with Eliot and his staff. I've met more with Eliot over the weekend than I have -- I've had conversations with him, but I need to sit down with his staff and figure out where we're at, what we need to do. I'm confident that those types of decisions are all going to sort themselves out."

Emphasis on protecting the quarterback

The Patriots are in an enviable position given that they already have a young quarterback in place and are armed with the No. 4 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft along with the most cap space in the NFL entering this free agency cycle. With that in mind, Vrabel was asked what are some of his top priorities in building out the rest of the roster, and he did seem to tip his hand a bit, noting that the offensive line could be a key focus.

"Certainly, you look at the teams that are able to protect the quarterback and dictate the flow of the game offensively, making sure that up front we're sound, we're strong, whether that's through free agency or the draft, that's something that's critical," he said.

"Unique" experience following Bill Belichick

Vrabel returns to Foxborough after playing under former head coach Bill Belichick as a player for eight seasons. He admitted it's a "unique" circumstance that he now assumes the same role that Belichick had for over two decades and won six championships, but it doesn't necessarily mean anything for his upcoming tenure as head coach.

"I think it is unique obviously," he said. "Let's just be real for a minute and just say having played for him and competing against him and then also having a friendship with Bill along the way, I think it's special, it's unique having played here, knowing Bill. Again, we're going to have to focus on things that are going to help us win now, help our players, and like I said, galvanize the building and the team and our fan base. So I think there's also things I'm going to try to explain to the players, there's things that are interesting and there's things that are important. I think me having played for Bill is interesting, I just don't know if it's important to helping our players."

Forged his own path

Considering his ties to the Patriots as a player, Vrabel was asked if he had ever imagined becoming the head coach of the Patriots one day. In his answer, he did suggest that there was, at one point, an opportunity to coach in New England under Belichick, but noted that it was important for him to forge his own path during his coaching career.

"The opportunity at one point probably presented itself to be here coaching, but I felt like it was important to forge my own path somewhere else, and if all those experiences led me back here at the right time and the right opportunity, then that was going to be what was meant to be," he said.