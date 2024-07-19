As Rebecca Black once said, it's Friday. But it's not just your ordinary Friday. If you're a fan of this newsletter, I can assume that you like football. And for those who blend that love of football with video games (like me, Tyler Sullivan), this is a special moment for us. While the deluxe version has been out for a couple of days, we normal folk now have the opportunity to play College Football 25! This is a day a decade in the making and I can't wait to ignore my wife for the weekend to build up a winning program.

Before we get to sit back and spark up the console, however, let's go over the news of the day in the NFL. After all, players are starting to report to training camp and we are inching ever closer to the start of the regular season. If you'd be so kind, subscribe to the newsletter right here and make sure to tell your friends to join as well.

1. Predicting which QBs will exceed expectations, underperform

With football coming out of its summer hibernation, we're starting to put together our predictions for the upcoming season. Specifically, Shanna McCarriston, Jared Dubin, Cody Benjamin, Bryan DeArdo and Garrett Podell got together and came up with their predictions for which quarterbacks they believe will exceed expectations along with who they think will fail to live up to the hype.

As for who could exceed expectations, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was a popular selection, with two CBS Sports writers identifying him as their pick to burst onto the scene in Year 2.

McCarriston on Richardson: We only got to see a short preview of what Richarson has to offer, but I liked what he showed us in his rookie year before the injuries hit. He has a lot to prove and I believe he will go out there with newfound motivation to get the job done. The Colts added veteran and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco, who will be able to provide that wisdom a young QB needs. The offense lost wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, but were able to re-sign pass catcher Michael Pittman Jr., who led the team in receiving yards last season. Indy added another option for Richardson in second-round pick Adonai Mitchell.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers was a bit polarizing here. One writer, Cody Benjamin, had the Jets quarterback as someone who'll exceed expectations, but two writers had him as someone who'll underperform.

Speaking of Packers quarterbacks, Garrett Podell chose Jordan Love as his QB to fail to live up to expectations.

Podell on Love: Love exploded down the stretch of the regular season with an NFL-best 18-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio from Weeks 11 through 18, evoking both statistical and film comparisons to his predecessor, future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. He then set the Packers' single-game playoff record for passer rating (157.2) and yards per pass attempt (13) in a nearly perfect road performance in a 48-32 upset of the NFC's second-seeded Dallas Cowboys, a game Green Bay led 27-0. The next step for Love is looking like the second half of last season for an entire campaign. With a full season of experience for both him and his youthful group of pass-catchers, Love can make a leap to becoming a regular top-five NFL quarterback.

To check out the entire breakdown, click here.

2. Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor arrested



Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor was arrested in Florida on Wednesday on a felony warrant for failing to report his residence change as a registered sex offender, per the Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Police Department.

Taylor turned himself into the Broward Sheriff's Office in Fort Lauderdale and was released on bail on Thursday after reportedly spending several hours behind bars. Per TMZ, the 65-year-old turned himself in at around 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday and was released on bail at roughly 3 a.m. Thursday. Taylor's attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, called the situation a "misunderstanding" and noted that his client will be pleading not guilty to the charges.

"As with the previous incident involving the same allegations, Mr. Taylor did not knowingly commit any criminal offense. This situation is a significant misunderstanding," Eiglarsh told The Athletic. "We are confident that, once the prosecutors review the exculpatory evidence demonstrating Mr. Taylor's innocence, he will once again achieve a favorable outcome."

This is almost an identical situation that Taylor found himself in back in December of 2021 when he was also arrested in Florida. In 2011, Taylor pleaded guilty to charges of sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute, which resulted in him becoming a registered sex offender.

3. Carr says he considered signing with AFC team in 2023 offseason

Last offseason, Derek Carr was looking for a new home after his time with the Raiders ran its course. While the veteran quarterback ultimately decided on signing a four-year, $150 million deal with the New Orleans Saints, it didn't come before he seriously considered sticking in the AFC. During a recent appearance on "Pardon My Take," Carr revealed that he nearly signed with the New York Jets.

"I could've [signed with New York]," Carr said, via NFL.com. "It just wasn't the right time for me. There was still like four or five teams I had to hear from. I remember sitting there with (Jets head coach Robert Saleh) and he's like, 'Look, man, we'd love to have you. It's up to you.'"

It is a fascinating "What if?" situation had Carr decided to join the Jets. That would've taken New York out of the Aaron Rodgers conversation and who knows where the four-time NFL MVP would've ended up or if he'd simply stayed in Green Bay, possibly setting the stage for the franchise to move on from Jordan Love.

4. Commanders president transitions to a new role, will leave organization after 2024 season

Washington Commanders president Jason Wright will be leaving the organization following the 2024 season, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms. Wright will assume a new title as a senior adviser and, as he noted in a statement confirming the news, will hold the same responsibilities he did as president throughout the upcoming season, which include helping the franchise complete its new stadium deal.

Jones previously reported that Wright was a finalist for the job as the Green Bay Packers president, and the executive said in a statement that he believes this is "the right moment for me to explore my next leadership opportunity."

5. O'Connell gives look into Vikings plan at QB

The Minnesota Vikings are embarking on a new era under center. The club saw Kirk Cousins depart the organization in free agency and have since brought in veteran Sam Darnold along with drafting Michigan's J.J. McCarthy in the first round. Given McCarthy's draft status, it's only a matter of time before Minnesota hands the keys to the offense over to him, but it doesn't sound like it'll happen immediately. Judging by head coach Kevin O'Connell's comments, Darnold could begin the year as the starter.

"It's just more about what is in the best interest of the organization," O'Connell said of when the team will transition McCarthy into the starting role. "Those circumstances cannot affect what J.J.'s development plan is or any other player on the team for that matter. It just can't be something that selfishly ever impacts that decision.

"That really won't change because, and I don't know if it's the former quarterback in me or not, but I do feel an obligation to have the best interests of not only J.J. but our entire team, at heart, when we make that decision."

6. Extra points: Saints tackle Ramczyk to miss 2024 season

Want more NFL news? Here are some other noteworthy headlines from across the league: